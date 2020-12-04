EVERGREY Unveil "Forever Outsider" Lyric Video

Evergrey will release their new album, Escape Of The Phoenix, on February 26, 2021 via AFM Records. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location. More shops and worldwide pre-order links to follow soon.

"It's done, here it is, our first single and video is out now," says Evergrey. "Officially beginning a new chapter... wow! Escape Of The Phoenix came to life according to plans that had been laid out in 2019, but written and recorded it's been during the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic... we're so happy that this mission has been successfully accomplished, so we can share it with you all. We honestly hope you all feel well."

"A new lyric video has gone live just now - it's called 'Forever Outsider' - and it's the first single of our upcoming record. Hope you enjoy watching it wherever you are."

Escape Of The Phoenix will be available in various formats - from regular CD digipak to limited vinyls (picture, marbled, coloured), also available as an Artbook (limited to 1000 units, 36 pages, 28cm x 28cm including CD version of the album with bonus tracks, 7” picture vinyl single with exclusive bonus track "The Darkness In You", exclusive and extensive photographic footage, and introduction written by frontman Tom S. Englund). On top of that, AFM offers a special and exclusive t-shirt print and various shirt bundles in the AFM online shop.

Tracklisting:

"Forever Outsider"

"Where August Mourns"

"Stories"

"A Dandellion Cipher"

"The Beholder"

"In The Absence Of Sun"

"Eternal Nocturnal"

"Escape Of The Phoenix"

"You From You"

"Leaden Saints"

"Run"

"The Darkness In You" (Artbook Bonus Track)