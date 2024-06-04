EVERGREY Unveil Official Video For New Single "Cold Dreams" Feat. KATATONIA's Jonas Renkse

Sweden's Evergrey have unveiled a video for “Cold Dreams” from their upcoming fourteenth studio album, Theories Of Emptiness, set for release this Friday, June 7 via Napalm Records. This sonic majesty cut from the new album showcases an out-of-this-world vocal performance by band leader and vocalist Tom Englund, alongside a guest appearance by Jonas Renkse (Katatonia) and Englund’s daughter, Salina – contributing lush backing vocals that enhance the song’s dynamics and highlighting another intense facet of the album.

Theories Of Emptiness stands as the distinguished successor to their worldwide chart-topping release, A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament), and is leaving critics breathless all over the world. With Theories Of Emptiness, Evergrey have crafted an absolute masterpiece and goose-bump generator, solidifying their legacy as they continue to shape metal history after 30 years in the industry.

Tom Englund on “Cold Dreams”: “’Cold Dreams’ is probably the darkest piece of music on Theories Of Emptiness. Its somber power is quite overwhelming. It's a composition that honestly leaves me feeling a bit uneasy. To have Jonas Renkse of Katatonia singing words describing fates that we both encountered makes it even more special and intriguing. Jonas' unique voice of sadness spreads like a disease and to hear him growl, again, is just fucking great! To balance the darkness, we decided to bring in some angelic qualities, and at the time of composing, I couldn't imagine anything more suiting than my daughter Salina Englund's voice. We cannot wait to hear what you feel after these 6 minutes and 46 seconds of soul searching. Enjoy!”

Watch the official video for “Cold Dreams”:

Theories Of Emptiness was produced by Tom S. Englund and Jonas Ekdahl, and was mixed by Adam "Nolly" Getgood (ex-Periphery), who worked closely with the band from the start - bringing out the vividness of the album’s overall sonic profile. Rounding out the album’s production, mastering was helmed by Thomas “Plec” Johansson (Soilwork, The Night Flight Orchestra, Onslaught, The Gems, Eleine and many more).

Theories Of Emptiness follows its chart-topping and critically acclaimed predecessor, 2022’s A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament), which entered charts worldwide at #3 in Sweden (Metal), ranked #5 on the Top New Artist Albums charts in the United States, entered #7 in Finland and #12 in Germany.

“For us, progression is paramount”, states Tom S. Englund when discussing the eleven track opus, Theories Of Emptiness. “We're dedicated to ensuring that our music remains innovative and avoids stagnation. With each album, we strive to introduce something new — a unique flavor, a different key or chord, fresh voices in our writing, or innovative production techniques.”

In fact, no stone has been left unturned. Tracks are created to balance each-other mutually: from the aggressive tones of “Misfortune“ contrasting the light-hearted opening of “To Become Someone Else“, to the ballad “Ghost of My Hero“ leading into the furious riffs of “We Are the North“. Album opener “Falling From The Sun” and “Say” interweave heaviness with mesmerizing keyboards and unpredictable instrumental parts, as also heard on “The Night Within“. On “Cold Dreams”, Englund’s distinctive voice is accompanied by Jonas Renkse of fellow Swedish metal icons Katatonia, splicing the song with a stellar performance that underlines another intense facet of the album. In addition, Englund’s daughter Salina provides lush backing vocals that enhance the song’s dynamics even more. Ending on a quiet note, Theories Of Emptiness depicts exactly what emptiness is about, first with the immersive “Our Way Through Silence“, and then with “A Theory of Emptiness” which, with timid piano, makes us rationalize our innermost feelings. Navigating realms of darkness and light, Theories Of Emptiness takes listeners on a carefully balanced roller coaster ride - showcasing Evergrey's ever-evolving sound in 2024 and beyond.

Tom Englund adds: “Our new album is soon to be yours! We can’t wait for that to happen, there are so many new and refreshing elements on it as well as respect paid to every part of our past. We have just refined what we always have done and tried to make it as contemporary as we possibly could to please ourselves and our sonic expectations. With the presence of Adam ”Nolly” Getgood, we felt fired up, hungry and eager to do our utmost to ensure that we would write the best songs we possibly could - I really feel we have achieved that. Sound quality wise we feel that it is on par with the best the world has to offer today. It is a brave statement that I will stand behind for the rest of my life. Taking Evergrey into a new cycle feels just as when I did it the first time. We are more motivated than ever, and with a lot of touring to be announced very soon, we cannot wait to come and play this new music for you. Finally, we need to mention that we couldn't be prouder to announce our guest vocalist for this album. Jonas Renkse has graced Katatonia's music with his unique atmosphere for decades. Now we in the band and the fans of Evergrey get to experience the same and we couldn't be more excited! You might even get to hear Jonas growl for maybe the first time in many years… Much love, Tom”

Theories Of Emptiness will be available in the following formats:

- Deluxe Bag incl. 1CD Digisleeve, 1CD Cardboard Sleeve with 2 Bonus Tracks, Pendant, Patch Album Artwork, Sunglasses with band logo, Artprint DIY Puzzle, all packed in exclusive cotton bag – Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive (strictly limited to 400 copies worldwide)

- 1LP Die Hard Gatefold Purple/White Splatter incl. 24pp booklet, record butler – Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive (strictly limited to 500 copies worldwide)

- 1LP Gatefold Translucent – Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive (strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide)

- 1LP Gatefold Black

- Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Theories Of Emptiness tracklisting:

"Falling From The Sun"

"Misfortune"

"To Become Someone Else"

"Say"

"Ghost Of My Hero"

"We Are The North"

"One Heart"

"The Night Within"

"Cold Dreams"

"Our Way Through Silence"

"A Theory Of Emptiness"

"Say" video:

"Falling From The Sun" video: