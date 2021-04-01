EVERY MOTHER'S NIGHTMARE (EMN) Premier "Sin In My Heart" Music Video

"Sin In My Heart" the new video/single from EMN (Every Mother's Nightmare) makes its world premiere today. Shot on location at The Slaughterhouse in Nashville, "Sin In My Heart" was directed by Ben Dixon, filmed by James King, produced/edited by Gene Vaton Hadley for GVH Media.

"Sin In My Heart" is the third video from the bands latest record, Resurrect The Faithful, and by far the most creative video of the bands career. The track is also making its way to radio.

"We've stayed very busy with all the down time last year. We got a great time and we're just working all the time. There is already a handful of new songs for the next record and maybe a 1-off single surprise that will come. We are working on the next video too. We've got so much in the works and if we can get out and do some shows this year it should be a good year," says Rick Ruhl.

Recorded at Supernova Sound Memphis, Resurrect The Faithful differs from any of its predecessors. With a unique wall of guitars and a thunderous rhythm section, Resurrect The Faithful stands above anything the band has written and crosses various musical boundaries. The lyrical content delves into profound subject matter that can be determined by the listener as it relates to their own lives and situations. Each song takes on a life of their own – 11 scorching tracks of pure rock ‘n roll bliss at its finest and perhaps the most defining record in the bands career.

Tracklisting:

"Getaway"

"Breathe"

"Here's To The Ones"

"Sin In My Heart"

"When It Goes Away"

"Resurrect The Faithful"

"Fray"

"Sorry Today"

"Unstained"

"Drown By Luv"

"Love Can Make You Blind" (2020)

"Breathe" video:

"Here's To The Ones" video: