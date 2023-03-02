EVIL INVADERS Launch New Live Video For "In Deepest Black"

Fans of Evil Invaders have a reason to rejoice, as the band has released a new live video for their hit song, "In Deepest Black", taken from their latest album, Shattering Reflection. This addictive crusher is a perfect representation of the band's signature style, complete with dramatic, melodic guitar lines and a catchy chorus that is bound to stay stuck in the listener's head.

The new live video perfectly captures the electrifying energy of an Evil Invaders concert, featuring throwback metal vibes that are sure to get fans head banging and pumping their fists. With this latest release, Evil Invaders proves once again why they are one of the most exciting bands in the metal scene today. Check out the new live video for "In Deepest Black" today and get ready to rock with the band on their upcoming tour.

Joe (vocalist & guitarist) about “In Deepest Black”: “With our new album, Shattering Reflection, and a full festival season, 2022 has been an amazing year for us. Later this month we'll tour throughout Europe so we thought it would be cool to make a recap music video with some of the highlights of last year. We mixed up some festival footage with the release party recordings for Shattering Reflection in Antwerp. Thanks to all who were there rocking out with us! Great memories that won’t be forgotten… We can't wait to see you all again in March and April. Check out our website for all the tour dates.”

Evil Invaders are ready to hit the road and bring their electrifying performances to a city near you. Brace yourselves for a night of thunderous riffs, pounding drums, and high-energy solos that will leave you begging for more. The Belgian heavy metal quartet is all set to embark on their European Tour, and they're bringing their signature sound of classic heavy metal and thrash to every corner of the continent.

Don't miss your chance to witness Evil Invaders' raw energy and power as they take over stages across Europe. The band is ready to bring their unbridled passion for metal to fans and leave audiences in awe. Be sure to grab your tickets early and get ready to mosh to the relentless sound of Shattering Reflection in full, and see the album’s sinister tracks performed live on stage.

Tour dates and ticket links here.

Lineup:

Joe - Vocals & Guitars

Senne Jacobs - Drums

Max - Guitars

Joeri - Bass

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)