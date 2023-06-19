EVIL MADNESS Release The Irrelevance Of Existence Album On Limited Edition Cassette

Jawbreaker Records, Sweden’s leading independent record label known for its dedication to authentic metal music, are thrilled to announce the release of Evil Madness’ latest album, The Irrelevance Of Existence on cassette format. This relentless onslaught of thrash metal mastery promises to leave listeners breathless with its ten tracks of insane velocity and unholy riffs, paying homage to the ghoulish acts of the 80s deathrash scene.

Since their formation in Santiago, Chile in 2003, Evil Madness has consistently crushed eardrums and unleashed their unrelenting fury upon the metal world. The Irrelevance Of Existence serves as a testament to their enduring spirit and relentless pursuit of sonic devastation. Drawing inspiration from the titans of thrash, this album summons the ancient spirits, channeling their power to decimate the minds of even the most tormented thrash metal enthusiasts.

Fans of Sadus, Morbid Saint, Num Skull, Assassin, and other legendary acts from the golden era of thrash metal will find solace in Evil Madness’ latest creation. With each track, the band transports listeners back to a time when raw aggression and uncompromising speed ruled the genre, delivering an authentic experience of thrashing madness.

To capture the essence of this monstrous release, Jawbreaker Records are issuing a limited edition of The Irrelevance Of Existence on cassette format. The release will be limited to 100 copies on black tape, in addition to a special version of 50 copies on purple tape housed in a special purple case.

Prepare yourself for an auditory assault like no other as The Irrelevance Of Existence pummels its way into your soul, leaving a trail of sonic destruction in its wake.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

"Phantom Slayer"

"Dawn Of The Death"

"Wretched Reality"

"Black Seeds Of Eternity"

"Chaotic Revelations"

Side B:

"Vicious Distributor"

"Cursed Irreversible Fate"

"Cold Chest"

"Ritual Of Fire"

"The Irrelevance )f Existence"

Lineup:

Cristian Contreras - Vocals & Guitar

Javier Buzeta - Drums

Matias Ubeda - Guitar

Diego Carrillo - Bass