EVILE Release "Reap What You Sow" Single And Lyric Video

July 14 sees England's metal masters, Evile, strike again with their sixth full-length record, entitled The Unknown, via Napalm Records.

Today, the band have unleashed a lyric video for their vigorous new single, "Reap What You Sow” - a hammering world of sound that builds up to a stomping thrash manifesto.

Frontman Ol Drake offers: “The second single from The Unknown is 'Reap What You Sow' - a more up-tempo riff-fest. Without wanting to share too much about this track's personal meaning, this song is about hypocrisy; someone saying not to do something, then they do it themselves. I gave Ingo, the lyric video director, no direction other than the lyrics, so the video is his own interpretation of the song. There's a down-picking riff challenge in the middle section of the song. Enjoy!”

Since their formation in 2002, British thrash masters, Evile, have been turning heads and taking names, delivering pure thrash offerings blended with an uncompromising metal assault.

This time, Evile prove that they are more than just a thrash band, churning out slower tempos with a heavier approach. In addition, melodic vocals meet serious, in-depth lyrical topics - ranging from depression, overcoming loss and recurring nightmares, self-esteem and image, to more personal themes like living with dementia, struggling through the music industry and even the concerns of becoming a new parent - showcased on tracks such as the previously-released first single and album title track, "The Unknown".

On The Unknown, Evile are more profound, personal and deep, while also proving heavier, stronger and more raucous than ever. Songs such as "The Unknown" showcase the band's haunting elements and the stirring, "new" side of Evile, balancing a dark, melodic and almost mesmerizing vibe with colossal, heavy riffage and thundering drums. While Evile still stays true to their explosive trademarks and roots, they leave nothing but a hammering new world of sound, building up to a stomping thrash manifesto. The Unknown unchains the rampant songwriting talent of these British thrash metal frontrunners, proving that thrash does not always have to be fast-paced. It can also be in-your-face with outstanding musical skill, without fear of showing a still unknown facet of lyrical depth and an enthralling, versatile, brave modern metal sound.

The Unknown was recorded by Tim Vincent at Longwave Studios, Cardiff UK, and was produced, mixed and mastered by Chris Clancy at the same Longwave Studios.

The Unknown will be available in the following formats:

- 1CD Digipak

- 1-LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

- Digipak + Shirt

- 1-LP Gatefold Crystal Clear

- 1-LP Gatefold Solid Red (UK only)

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

The Unknown tracklisting:

"The Unknown"

"The Mask We Wear"

"Monolith"

"When Mortal Coils Shed"

"Sleepless Eyes"

"Out Of Sight"

"At Mirror's Speech"

"Reap What You Sow"

"Beginning Of The End"

"Balance Of Time"

"The Unknown" video:

Evile is:

Ol Drake – Vocals & Lead Guitar

Ben Carter – Drums

Joel Graham – Bass

Adam Smith - Rhythm Guitar

(Photo - Steve Dutton)