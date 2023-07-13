EVILE Release "When Mortal Coils Shed" Single And Music Video

This Friday, July 14, English thrash metal frontrunners Evile will celebrate the release of their brand new, sixth studio album and second Napalm Records release, The Unknown.

With The Unknown, the four-piece proves that they are more than just a thrash band, churning out slower tempos with a heavier approach. In addition, melodic vocals meet serious, in-depth lyrical topics – ranging from depression, overcoming loss and recurring nightmares, self-esteem and image, to more personal themes like living with dementia, struggling through the music industry and even the concerns of becoming a new parent.

Their new single, "When Mortal Coils Shed", doubles down on that stirring new side of Evile while showcasing exceptional songwriting with haunting, deep and personal aspects.

Evile frontman OL Drake says: “The third single from The Unknown is ‘When Mortal Coils Shed’. We haven't done a ballad since ‘Tomb’ on the 2013 album Skull, and I only like to do them when it feels right; and this one felt very right. The song grew from the main clean riff and I felt the need to make something out of it. Once the lyrics needed writing, it became apparent that a subject close to me and the band would fit. This song is for everyone who has lost someone close to them and the struggles that come with the acceptance of losing them. Even years after they've left us, they're still missed, and the longing to be back at a time when they were still with us or for them to be back with us now is prevalent in our everyday lives. Enjoy.”

Watch the music video for "When Mortal Coils Shed":

Since their formation in 2002, British thrash masters, Evile, have been turning heads and taking names, delivering pure thrash offerings blended with an uncompromising metal assault.

This time, Evile prove that they are more than just a thrash band, churning out slower tempos with a heavier approach. In addition, melodic vocals meet serious, in-depth lyrical topics - ranging from depression, overcoming loss and recurring nightmares, self-esteem and image, to more personal themes like living with dementia, struggling through the music industry and even the concerns of becoming a new parent - showcased on tracks such as the previously-released first single and album title track, "The Unknown".

On The Unknown, Evile are more profound, personal and deep, while also proving heavier, stronger and more raucous than ever. Songs such as "The Unknown" showcase the band's haunting elements and the stirring, "new" side of Evile, balancing a dark, melodic and almost mesmerizing vibe with colossal, heavy riffage and thundering drums. While Evile still stays true to their explosive trademarks and roots, they leave nothing but a hammering new world of sound, building up to a stomping thrash manifesto. The Unknown unchains the rampant songwriting talent of these British thrash metal frontrunners, proving that thrash does not always have to be fast-paced. It can also be in-your-face with outstanding musical skill, without fear of showing a still unknown facet of lyrical depth and an enthralling, versatile, brave modern metal sound.

The Unknown was recorded by Tim Vincent at Longwave Studios, Cardiff UK, and was produced, mixed and mastered by Chris Clancy at the same Longwave Studios.

The Unknown will be available in the following formats:

- 1CD Digipak

- 1-LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

- Digipak + Shirt

- 1-LP Gatefold Crystal Clear

- 1-LP Gatefold Solid Red (UK only)

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

The Unknown tracklisting:

"The Unknown"

"The Mask We Wear"

"Monolith"

"When Mortal Coils Shed"

"Sleepless Eyes"

"Out Of Sight"

"At Mirror's Speech"

"Reap What You Sow"

"Beginning Of The End"

"Balance Of Time"

"Reap What You Sow” lyric video:

"The Unknown" video:

Evile is:

Ol Drake – Vocals & Lead Guitar

Ben Carter – Drums

Joel Graham – Bass

Adam Smith - Rhythm Guitar

(Photo - Steve Dutton)