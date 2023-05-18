EVILE To Release The Unknown Album In July; Title Track Music Video Posted

Since their formation in 2002, British thrash masters, Evile, have been turning heads and taking names, delivering pure thrash offerings blended with an uncompromising metal assault.

This summer, following their latest album, Hell Unleashed (2021), July 14 sees the four-piece strike again with their sixth full-length offering, entitled The Unknown, via Napalm Records.

This time, Evile prove that they are more than just a thrash band, churning out slower tempos with a heavier approach. In addition, melodic vocals meet serious, in-depth lyrical topics - ranging from depression, overcoming loss and recurring nightmares, self-esteem and image, to more personal themes like living with dementia, struggling through the music industry and even the concerns of becoming a new parent.

"We're really excited to start revealing the next page in the Evile chapter", says frontman Ol Drake. "We've taken a completely different approach on this album and I looked inward for inspiration; I've opened myself up like I never thought I would. We've always been at 500mph, like on the previous album (Hell Unleashed) and this time around we felt we wanted to try the polar opposite - some slower-than-we've-ever-done tempos with more melodic vocal hooks, and give Adam some freedom on the leads/writing. I've been working on my vocals since diving in the deep end in 2021, and we've worked hard for 2 years on this, so I'm excited for everyone to hear the fruits of our labour. We're really proud of what we've all accomplished with this album. This is the one I hope can catapult us to more ears and places we haven't been before to play for people who are constantly asking us to play in their area. First up is the title track, 'The Unknown'. I wrote the basic lyrical content and concept back in 2017 when I was out of the band. The song deals with my fears and anxieties of becoming a father for the first time and all the doubts and worries that come with the responsibilities it brings."

Watch the official video for “The Unknown” below.

On The Unknown, Evile are more profound, personal and deep, while also proving heavier, stronger and more raucous than ever. Songs such as "The Unknown" showcase the band's haunting elements and the stirring, "new" side of Evile, balancing a dark, melodic and almost mesmerizing vibe with colossal, heavy riffage and thundering drums. While Evile still stays true to their explosive trademarks and roots, they leave nothing but a hammering new world of sound, building up to a stomping thrash manifesto. The Unknown unchains the rampant songwriting talent of these British thrash metal frontrunners, proving that thrash does not always have to be fast-paced. It can also be in-your-face with outstanding musical skill, without fear of showing a still unknown facet of lyrical depth and an enthralling, versatile, brave modern metal sound.

The Unknown was recorded by Tim Vincent at Longwave Studios, Cardiff UK, and was produced, mixed and mastered by Chris Clancy at the same Longwave Studios.

The Unknown will be available in the following formats:

- 1CD Digipak

- 1-LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

- Digipak + Shirt

- 1-LP Gatefold Crystal Clear

- 1-LP Gatefold Solid Red (UK only)

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

The Unknown tracklisting:

"The Unknown"

"The Mask We Wear"

"Monolith"

"When Mortal Coils Shed"

"Sleepless Eyes"

"Out Of Sight"

"At Mirror's Speech"

"Reap What You Sow"

"Beginning Of The End"

"Balance Of Time"

"The Unknown" video:

Evile is:

Ol Drake – Vocals & Lead Guitar

Ben Carter – Drums

Joel Graham – Bass

Adam Smith - Rhythm Guitar

(Photo - Steve Dutton)