EX DEO - "New Music Will See The Light In Winter 2023"

Juno award-nominated symphonic death metal band, Ex Deo, fronted by Maurizio Iacono (Kataklysm), have issued the following progress report:

"Ex Deo will soon begin recording new music this year that will see the light in the winter of 2023!

The Roman outfit will take off where Nero left and enter the turbulent year of The Four Emperors. The release will be an EP and will be released on Maurizio Iacono's own newly launched Distortion Music Group for a worldwide release.

With contractual obligations completed, Ex Deo looks forward at the new path forward and taking its own destiny into its own hands!

We thank Napalm Records for releasing three great records and for standing by Ex Deo!

The saga continues..."