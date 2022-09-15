EXCITER Announce US Tour Dates For October / November 2022 - "See You Maniacs In The Pit"

Canadian metal legends Exciter have checked in with the following update:

"Exciter is pleased to announce a limited run of US tour dates that includes stops the band hasn't played since as early as 1984. The tour begins with a trio of Midwest shows, then heads out to Salt Lake City for a special Halloween night appearance, before joining up with Houston's heavy metal punks Night Cobra for three Southern California dates. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10AM Local Time - see you maniacs in the pit."

The schedule is as follows:

October

26 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

27 - Hamtramck, MI - Small's

28 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends Bar & Venue

31 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High Saloon

November

2 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

3 - Palmdale, CA - Transplants Brewing Company

4 - Los Angeles, CA - Don Quixote

Exciter, performed at the 2022 edition of Hellfest in Clisson, France on June 18. You can watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set below.

Setlist:

"Violence & Force"

"Stand Up And Fight"

"Victims Of Sacrifice"

"Die In The Night"

"Iron Dogs"

"Heavy Metal Maniac"

"Pounding Metal"

Guitar Solo

"Beyond The Gates Of Doom"

"Long Live The Loud"

"Iron Fist" (Motörhead cover)

Photo by Laura Collins Music Photography