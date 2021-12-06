EXCITER Confirm First Canadian Dates Of 2022
December 6, 2021, an hour ago
Canadian thrash legends, Exciter, have announced their first Canadian dates for 2022. The band have dates confirmed for Ottawa, Quebec City and Montreal.
Exciter's 2022 Canadian dates:
February
18 - Mavericks - Ottawa, ON
24 - L'Anti Bar & Spectacles - Quebec City, QC
25 - Foufounes Electriques - Montréal, QC
Exciter will also tour South America in March, 2022. Dates on the flyer below:
(Photo - Laura Collins-Music Photography)