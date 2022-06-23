EXCITER Live At Hellfest 2022; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

Canadian thrash legends, Exciter, performed at the 2022 edition of Hellfest in Clisson, France on June 18. You can watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set below.

Setlist:

"Violence & Force"

"Stand Up And Fight"

"Victims Of Sacrifice"

"Die In The Night"

"Iron Dogs"

"Heavy Metal Maniac"

"Pounding Metal"

Guitar Solo

"Beyond The Gates Of Doom"

"Long Live The Loud"

"Iron Fist" (Motörhead cover)