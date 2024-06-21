Exclusive: AGAINST THE GRAVE Premieres “Living The End” Music Video

Against The Grave is an aggression soaked, vigorously infectious, groove metal band from Los Angeles, California, expanding the metal genre in a direction very few go.

"Living The End" is the latest single from the group – premiered exclusively through BraveWords. Against The Grave has, for the third time, teamed up with the director of their "Killing Us Slowly" and "Anthem Embattled" videos, Nathan Karma Cox. The band and director were able to take their collective vision to an even more visually powerful height with the dark, mysterious nightmare-scape metal music video for their aggressive, viscous track “Living The End”.

Guitarist Andrea Martis says, “We started out using 'Living The End' as an intro for our shows, a punch in the face to kicks things off, but after that, we soon knew we had to expand it into a full song.” For the video, Martis explains "We brought back the monsters again! This time we went for a very dark, evil vibe to match the darkness of the song"

Vocalist Jordan Gaw shares "Dark curiosity, massive aggression, and this evil mystery thing with our monsters gave us visuals that feel like a haunted metal nightmare." Regarding the latest single 'Living The End," Gaw adds “This is one of those tunes that wrote itself, it persisted to be recognized, lyrically a metaphor for the times we’re currently in with a stylistic direction of industrial metal."

“Bleeding You", their second single, is another glimpse at the horsepower and pure hook resonating from the depths of a grimy downtown Los Angeles rehearsal studio.

“That drum fill leading to the gallop with the groovy riff is so sick, and such a great hook, this song is one the first things that drew me to the band" - Michael Morrone

Against The Grave premiered a video for the track "Anthem Embattled” in November 2023, showcasing ATG’s signature style...blood pumping and adrenaline inducing riffage with pummeling rhythms and beats.

“After tearing up stages around Hollywood with this track, we’re finally ready to unleash 'Anthem Embattled’. Psyched to not only be releasing a sonically kick ass recording but also an insanely wild video. It’s just simply furious, a groove metal track with a truck load of energy and immersive visuals of the desert just north of us! Blessed to have had Nate bring that energy to our eyes and Nicky & Ulrich to have cranked it for our ears. Check it out!" – Jordan Gaw

Against The Grave recently were featured on Sirius XM’s Liquid Metals Corridor of Covers with their heavy take on Depeche Mode's “Wrong” from the B-side of their haunting release “The Death Of Trust”.

"'Wrong' was a creative challenge taking a synth tune and giving that metal vibe, then transforming it again live." - George Arguello

Against The Grave's groove-dominated metal draws influence and features familiar sounds from legendary artists such as Slipknot, Rob Zombie, and Pantera. But make no mistake, this music is an explosive version all on its own.

Catch Against The Grave unleashed live on June 22 at the legendary Whisky A Go Go to celebrate the release of “Living The End” and welcome their new drummer to the fold.

"It's gonna be a party of heavy metal celebration, I cannot wait to get that stage lit with Mike, tighten up those live chops, let's go!" - Jay Dot CA

Against The Grave is:

Jay Dot CA - bass

Andrea Martis - guitar

Jordan Gaw - vocals

George Arguello - guitar

Michael Morrone - drums