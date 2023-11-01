Exclusive: AMALGAMA Feat. Former DELAIN Members Premiere “In The Middle Of Nowhere” Video

Amalgama (CZ/NL/UA) is an international metal project started by Vlad "Graf" Ivoilov, which was later joined by Timo Sommers and Joey Martin De Boer (both formerly of Dutch symphonic metal band Delain). Roman Valeryev and Clown (official mascot and fifth member) round out the line-up. The band has released five studio albums as well as numerous singles.

BraveWords is premiering the new music video for the track “In The Middle Of Nowhere”.

"This song has a specific message, focusing on how simple it is to lose touch with reality and fall into the abyss of decadence when caught up in life's illusions. On the other side, you realize how much you've missed out on in life. Don't miss out on the brand new hard rock madness – follow us now!" – Amalgama

Amalgama has played approximately 450 concerts in countries such as Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, and Ukraine. The band has also shared the stage with iconic bands like as Sonata Arctica, Judas Priest, Lordi, Blind Guardian, Dirk Schneider, Dragonforce, Grave Digger, Ross the Boss, W.A.S.P., Steel Panther, U.D.O., Airbourne, Hammerfall, Uriah Heep, Scorpions, and others.

Amalgama attracted audience attention and garnered great popularity after performing at the Czech festival Winter Masters of Rock. In the summer of 2022, Amalgama released the album Brothers In Rock, which featured tracks made in collaboration with U.D.O. guitarist Andrey Smirnov. This productive collaboration came after a successful tour with U.D.O. in 2018 as part of the "Steel Factory Tour." The album Brothers In Rock launched the band into a new era of success. Its hits "Dark Knight" and "Lonely Voice" were the band's defining tunes for a new audience, who soon embraced their style and became passionate fans.

In the same year, the band performed at several major European festivals, including Metal Fest, Masters Of Rock, and Rock Castle, and frequently shared the stage with Judas Priest on their summer tour in 2022. To promote the album, Amalgama embarked on a European tour with the band Lordi, establishing their status in the European metal scene.

Fueled by their popularity and fan support, the band began work on a new album, Back To The 80s, which was released in September 2023. It was preceded by two singles: the eponymous "Back To The 80s" and the ballad "Save Me," both of which had music videos. Get the album here.

(Photo - David Pear)