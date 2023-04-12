Exclusive: AXMINISTER Premieres “Vlad The Impaler…Forests Of Impalement” Lyric Video

AxMinister is a heavy metal trio from Toronto, Canada. Their sound is true to the traditional metal stylings of some of the biggest metal bands in history. They have their fifth studio release coming in May and they invite metalheads around the world to dive into epic stories and epic riffs. The upcoming EP vir fortis is a three-track stunner of a record that gets lyrical content from Vlad The Impaler and Napoleon, its history delivered with thunder. The first single “Vlad the Impaler… Forests of Impalement” is a smoldering look at the Romanian hero and is being premiered through BraveWords. Check out the lyric video below!

The band shares some details about the single and EP:

“The single chronicles the horrifying experience of impalement, and the ravenous joy Prince Vlad relished from his forests of impalement. The artwork for the album is oil paintings by our drummer Bas. Bas is sort of obsessed with Napoleon Bonaparte, and there are at least two more songs about the French Emperor to be released in the coming years.”

AxMinister leads listeners through history with vir fortis as they examine the rise of Napoleon Bonaparte, and the story (along with the myth) of Vlad the Impaler. Their songs are historically accurate and they aim to tackle three things: History, self-improvement, and the ecclesiastical realm. According to them, they need to tell the world that great men have walked before them, great power lies within your souls, and that there is something bigger than yourself. Live your life any way you please, but remember, you will one day be held accountable.

vir fortis is out on May 11, 2023. It is recommended for fans of Megadeth, Manowar, and Judas Priest. Preorder on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“The Age Of Napolean…The Rise”

“Vlad The Impaler…Son Of The Dragon”

“Vlade The Impaler…Forests Of Impalement”

(Photo: Maribeth Chabot – Shootingstarr Rock & Roll Photography)