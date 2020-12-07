Exclusive: BAD WOLVES Guitarist DOC COYLE Joins Emerging Artists ROYALTY KULT On Title Track From Debut Album

Bad Wolves guitarist Doc Coyle has joined emerging artists, Royalty Kult, on a new single, the title track of the debut album, Enjoying The End, available now. Listen to “Enjoying The End” below.

Coyle, also known for his work with God Forbid, took a break from his number one-charting band to lend a hand to Royalty Kult, a band he has been supportive of on his popular podcast, The Ex-Man.

“It is an absolute honor to have Doc Coyle showcasing his guitar talents on this song,” the band says. “It came together very naturally, and he went above and beyond. We are truly thankful.”

Royalty Kult’s debut album Enjoying The End was produced by Joshua Buma (Boy Hits Car, Malaki, September Mourning) and David Fulford-Brown. Vocal engineering was handled by Andy Haller (Ozzy Osbourne, System Of A Down, Rob Halford, Santana), and Joe Bozzi (Fleetwood Mac, Van Halen, U2, Imagine Dragons) mastered the record,

“‘Enjoying The End,’ to us, is the eulogy of the record,” the band says. “It’s the culmination of ups and downs over the last four years of our lives.”

Watch the video for the album’s first single, “Oracle”, below. Enjoying The End is available now via all digital music providers.