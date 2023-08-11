Exclusive: BLACK PESTILENCE Premieres “Mortal Rift” Music Video

Canada’s Black Pestilence has provided fans with a unique blend of punk rock and black metal since 2008. Impressively, they have produced six albums, with the seventh Chaotic Wisdom upon us soon. Lyrical themes are usually inspired by LaVeyan Satanism, current events, social issues, and the glorification of the Epicurean lifestyle. The second single “Mortal Rift” – premiered exclusively through BraveWords – addresses the stratification within society.

Vocalist/bassist Valax shares his thoughts:

“The weight of the arrogant will ultimately bring all of society down. This song begins with a quick samples-only intro which eventually leads into a d-beat sonic assault. I think we delivered on this album and the fans will get the same infectious sound this band is known for but with a different style of production.”

Chaotic Wisdom takes a darker and more analog turn in its overall sound. The band members used different techniques and allowed themselves to experiment more to ensure a better performance than the previous release.

Black Pestilence started back in 2008 when Valax decided to start a one-man black metal studio project with the purpose of combining black metal with elements of punk rock and noise. He wanted to create a band where there were no limitations to how the music should sound. Since then, the music has greatly evolved from how it used to sound in the early years, but still maintains its black metal core.

With a full frontal assault of energy and fast-paced black metal riffs, Black Pestilence continue to show they are powerhouses both on stage and in the studio. The single “Mortal Rift” will be enjoyed by fans of Toxic Holocaust, Impaled Nazarene, and Acidez.

Their forthcoming album Chaotic Wisdom is due out on September 8, 2023, and available for preorder at Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Mortal Rift”

“A Life Of Evil”

“The Devil’s Connection”

“Chaos And Carnality”

“Aspect Of Darkness”

“Infernal Might” (feat. Mark Russell)

“Animus”

In additional news, Black Pestilence will be hitting the road for Western Canadian tour dates with Citizen Rage in support of their new album.

Dates:

September

15 – Calgary, AB – Dickens

16 – Red Deer, AB – The Vat

17 – Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room

18 – Drumheller, AB – Neighbors Pub

19 – Saskatoon, SK – D’Lish Café

21 – Regina, SK – TBA

22 – Brandon, MB – East Side Eatery

23 – Winnipeg, MB – Bulldgo Events Centre

(Photo – Wikked Twist Media)