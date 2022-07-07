Exclusive: BLACKWATER DROWNING Premiere “Snake Juice” Video

Following on from the outstanding singles and videos “Aberrant Leaves” and “Mortal Coil”, North Carolina melodic death metal masters Blackwater Drowning introduce their latest single “Snake Juice”.

The new single and video will be released just prior to the band’s debut album Sonder // Satori which is unleashed on July 8, a raging long player of scarifying riffs, soaring vocal melodies and blackened rasps.

Commenting on the new single, vocalist Morgan Riley offers: "This song is about addiction, the temporary lift it gives, and the devastation it leaves in its wake. It acknowledges the ways it starts as well as the excruciating difficulty of getting out of its clutches"

The video for “Snake Juice” was produced by the bands long-time friend and collaborator Maq Brown, with the clip offering an introduction that creates a sense of mystery on the location and intention of the shoot.

Sonder // Satori will be released through Blood Blast Distribution, the behemoth digital platform set up by Nuclear Blast Records and Believe. Artwork for the album was created by Dixon Jong at Intuitive Designs (The Faceless, Beyond Creation) with the album produced by Garrett Barefoot and John Berrier at Blackplate Studio.

Commenting on Sonder//Satori, vocalist Morgan Riley shares: “We are so excited to finally release our debut full-length album! This is a culmination of all our collective years writing music separately and as a group, and we couldn’t be more proud. Sonder//Satori is a collection of songs about a wide range of subjects, ranging from addiction, betrayal, abuse of power, astrophysics, the corporate rat race, and personal growth. Sonder means realizing every stranger you meet has a life as vivid and fully realized as your own, and Satori is the inner experience of enlightenment, indescribable and unintelligible to reason and logic. Together, we felt it really spoke to the overall theme of wonder, growth, and great personal revelations, both good and bad. We are so thrilled to be partnering with Blood Blast for this release and can’t wait to see where we go together!”

Sonder//Satori tracklisting:

"The Fifth Element"

"Abyssal" (Feat. Brian Kingsland)

"Mortal Coil"

"Snake Juice"

"Saint"

"The Caged"

"Aberrant Leaves"

"Voyager"

"Mortal Coil" video

"Aberrant Leaves" video:

Lineup:

Morgan Riley - Vocals

Aria Novi - Bass & Vocals

Jeremy Bennett - Guitar

Ron Dalton - Guitar