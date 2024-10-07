Exclusive: CHARLOTTE WESSELS On Reuniting With Former DELAIN Bandmates For New Solo Album - "They Elevated The Songs; I Feel Really Privileged To Be Working With Them"

Dutch singer-songwriter, Charlotte Wessels, who parted ways with Delain in February 2021, released her new solo album, The Obsession, on September 20 via Napalm Records. BraveWords caught up with Wessels a couple days before the release to discuss the record, which sees her reunite with former Delain bandmates Timo Somers (guitars, additional arrangements), Otto Schimmelpenninck van der Oije (bass) and Joey Marin de Boer.

In an excerpt from our interview, Charlotte discusses what it was like taking on the role of producer / director in the studio when they recorded The Obsession.

"They were very in tune with the material," says Charlotte. "I realized that because there were certain moments where I would listen to what they were doing, and the way they were working, and I actually got emotional because they elevated the songs. I was trying to say something and they helped me to communicate even better. I feel really privileged to be working with them."

BraveWords: Given that you're working with your former bandmates - and the new album's heavier than expected sound - some fans regard this new chapter your career as Delain 2.0. Does that bother you?

Charlotte: "I think the way people regard the album in the end is outside of my influence, so it doesn't really matter how I feel about it. I was in that territory, that is me, and I'm not going to do something different to avoid that comparison. I'm very proud of what I did with Delain, so there's no part of me that wants to pretend that didn't happen."

After chart-breaking success and ruling stages worldwide with Delain, Wessels takes her solo career to the next level with her first traditional full-length, full-band solo album. Having already gained a devoted following with her previous solo offerings, The Obsession is sure to impress fans and critics alike. The multifaceted record marks an exciting and touching listening experience and, together with its honest storytelling, it acts as Wessels’ most mature solo offering so far.

While still writing and producing the songs in her Six Feet Under basement home studio and sharing their first incarnations with her patrons, Charlotte Wessels now takes the songs from her new album, The Obsession, to the next level with a band of her fellow ex-Delain cohorts Timo Somers (guitars, additional arrangements), Otto Schimmelpenninck van der Oije (bass) and Joey Marin de Boer (drums) as well as Sophia Vernikov (piano/hammond), contributing to the new heavier sound. The album also features arrangements by Vikram Shankar (Silent Skies, Pain of Salvation), cello by Elianne Anemaat, was mixed by Guido Aalbers (Muse, Coldplay, The Gathering) and was mastered by Andy VanDette (Porcupine Tree, VOLA, Dream Theater).

Charlotte Wessels about the new album: "On the one hand, this album tells a very personal story – through its unintended theme of fear, obsessive thoughts and the escapes from them – and at the same time it represents the joy of finding the song's true forms with everyone involved in the making of this record. That’s why I chose The Obsession as a title. It refers to my personal challenges with OCD that inspired many of the songs - but I’ve also started referring to the band as The Obsession - because there were moments in the studio with them that truly reminded me of why I'm obsessed with making music in the first place."

Themes of fear, obsessive thoughts and escapism run rampant on the album, presenting dark and heavy on songs like “The Exorcism”, “The Crying Room” and “Ode To The West Wind” (feat. Alissa White-Gluz of Arch Enemy). In addition, there are songs that offer a more upbeat approach to the subject – like “Dopamine” (feat. Simone Simons of Epica) which deals with SSRI-induced numbness, or “Praise” – which sings the gospel of needing external validation in order to feel anything. The reimagining of fan-favorite “Soft Revolution” won’t leave a dry eye in the room, while “Soulstice” and “Serpentine” present an unprecedented dark sensuality. Each song itself functions like an exorcism, an attempt to cast out a little of the fear it deals with.

Charlotte Wessels about the guests: “I’m extremely grateful and proud to add Simone Simons and Alissa White-Gluz to the line-up of this album. They are creative powerhouses that I have so much love and respect for. Whenever we get to work together is an absolute treat and they really elevated the songs with their performances.”

The Obsession will be available in the following formats:

- Gatefold 2-Vinyl Splatter + 2 Bonustracks (“Backup Plan” + “Breathe; Extended“), D-Side Etched – ltd. to 200 copies worldwide *Napalm Records Mailorder Only*

- Gatefold 2-Vinyl Recycled Black + 2 Bonustracks (“Backup Plan” + “Breathe; Extended“), D-Side Etched

- Gatefold 2-Vinyl Inkspot + 2 Bonustracks (“Backup Plan” + “Breathe; Extended“), D-Side Etched *Patreon Exclusive*

- Digisleeve + Shirt Bundle

- Digisleeve

- Digital Album

The Obsession tracklisting:

"Chasing Sunsets"

"Dopamine"

"The Exorcism"

"Soulstice"

"The Crying Room"

"Ode To The West Wind"

"Serpentine"

"Praise"

"All You Are"

"Vigor And Valor"

"Breathe"

"Soft Revolution (2024)"

