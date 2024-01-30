Exclusive: CONQUEST Premieres “Walking Dead” Music Video; Paradox Album Announced

Conquest have announced their new album Paradox, to be released digitally as well as on CD and vinyl on Dark Star Records April 19. The second single and video "Walking Dead” is being premiered exclusively through BraveWords!

Preorders for Paradox include an autographed CD and vinyl bundles are available here.

Paradox is a pure heavy metal record from top to bottom. With the speed of “King Of The World” and “Valley Of The Damned”, and the dynamics of “ Of The Devil’s Creed”, and the thought provoking lyrics of “Save Me”, the depth of this record is by far their greatest accomplishment. Melodic guitar solos and crunchy rhythms, with a furiously tight and precise drum performance, add a touch of lyrical bass melodies and vocals of poise and aggression producing a unique vocal style. Paradox is a heavy metal record with many flavors to choose from.

Derrick Brumley: “By far the best work I have ever done, recording Paradox was a great experience. I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

Dark Star recording artists Conquest are strong, aggressive, high energy musicians from the Midwest, Conquest has rocked the nation with their pure breed of modern heavy metal stemming from the old school influences of Metallica, Judas Priest and Testament with a definite presence of their own musical flavor.

Tracklisting:

“Of The Devil’s Creed”

“Walking Dead”

“Save Me”

“He Shall Return”

“Celtic Mist”

“Love Amplified”

“Valley Of The Damned”

“Dying To Live”

“World Of Hate”

“Writing On The Wall”

“King Of The World”

“In The Heavens”

“Babylon America”

“The Killing Time”

“Last Goodbye”

“Man On The Silver Mountain” (Rainbow cover)

"Man On The Silver Mountain":

Production Credits:

Derrick Brumley: Lead Vocals, guitar

Mike Crook: Lead guitar, BG. vocals

Rob Boyer: Bass, BG. vocals

Lee Skyles: Drums, BG. vocals