Exclusive: CORVUS LORE Premiere “Romantic Traffic” Video

BraveWords is hosting the video premiere for Corvus Lore’s “Romantic Traffic.” Check out the video below! The iTunes presale begins tomorrow on September 16 with digital release across all platforms on September 23.

It’s all about the songs. For this band, the motivation has always been to write music that is memorable, inspiring, and possesses the perfect blend of the various styles of rock music that they grew up on — keeping original rock music alive today. All four members have unique backgrounds and experiences that range from doing session work in L.A. for major song writers and industry professionals, to being in a Latin -pop band on Sony EMI.

You will hear many sides revealed in their music– they aren't cornered into one style. Corvus Lore takes you on a heavy musical ride, delivering songs that makes you set the needle back and want to listen again, and again.

