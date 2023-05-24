Exclusive: CORVUS LORE Premieres “Blind & Broken” Music Video

BraveWords is hosting the premiere of Corvus Lore’s new music video for “Blind & Broken”.

Since Corvus Lore's inception in 2015, their goal has been to write music that is memorable, inspiring, and possesses the perfect blend of the various styles of rock music that they grew up on — keeping original rock music alive today. And people in the music industry are taking note.

SoundwavesTV has referred to Corvus Lore as the Bay Area's buzz-worthy band in 2023. Internet show host Chris Akin recently published his interview with the band stating, "Why Corvus Lore is the NEXT Velvet Revolver!" Inspiring and eye-catching videos such as "Boxing Ballerina" have won "Best Music Video" category at the 2022 Poppy Jasper International Film Festival. And their momentum keeps building — having shared the stage with notable rock legends like Tesla, Richie Kotzen, and Dizzy Reed from Guns n Roses, and Eric Martin. They have also made TV appearances on the KBFX morning show.

Their sophomore album, Lucida, scheduled to be release in July 2023 on Valley of Fire Records, contains nine new songs that will take you on a ride and make you want to set the needle back again and again. Keep an eye out for their upcoming shows in 2023.

Find more information about the band on Facebook, Instagram and corvuslore.com.