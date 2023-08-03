Exclusive: DEAD GROOVE BAND Feat. KINGS OF THRASH Drummer Premieres “Into Infinity” Music Video

Dead Groove Band is premiering their new video “Into Infinity” via BraveWords. The track is featured on their new album, Dead Groove, out now. Purchase the CD at deadgrooveclothing.com. The AI (artificial intelligence) generated music video was designed and edited by DGB’s Fred Aching (Kings of Thrash/BulletBoys/Powerflo) and Holly West (Zepparella).

Dead Groove Band is a power trio created in Los Angeles, California. Three ambitious musicians taking on three part harmonies, inspiring riffs, and memorable melodies to create a new face for hard rock. With the current release of their debut - self titled record they will take you on a musical journey with satellites, fast cars, and infinite journeys into the unknown. Dead Groove was released on CD on March 30, 2023.

Dead Groove will be issued on limited (200 copies) gold vinyl. Preorder at deadgrooveclothing.com.

Dead Groove Band live:

August

19 – Kearny, NJ – Jimmy’s Restaurant And Lounge

20 – New York, NY – The Cutting Room (with Militia Vox)

September

7 – Phoenix, AZ – The Blooze Bar

8 – Cedar City, UT – The Blackbird Bar

9 – Draper, UT – Leatherheads

30 – Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theater (with Zepparella)

November

25 – Albuquerque, NM – New Mexico Guitar Show

26 – Dallas, TX - Trees

December

2 – Lima, Peru – Sargento Pimienta de Barranco

Jeff Young (Kings Of Thrash/ex-Megadeth) will be joining Dead Groove Band on guitar for their August, September, and October shows.

Dead Groove Band is:

Fred Aching (Kings of Thrash/BulletBoys/Powerflo)

Holly West (Zepparella)

Cesar Salaverry (Mauser/The Voice Perú)