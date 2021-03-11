Exclusive: DEVILZ BY DEFINITION Premiere “Peace By Piece” Lyric Video

Windsor’s Devilz By Definition is a band that has been recreated many times in the past decade, and the current iteration is gearing up to drop a new EP The Bitter Remains Of Human Consumption. The initial tease from this release is the single “Peace by Piece”, a four and a half minute, groove-heavy track that boasts thrashy licks and catchy lyrics.

After honing their skills with a full-length and two EPs, Devilz By Definition has come into their own, and The Bitter Remains is by far the most refined music they’ve ever created. Its insidious groove permeates the brain to get feet tapping and heads banging. Compared to previous efforts, this EP is heavier, groovier, and more technical, which will leave fans hungry for another.

The band prides itself on bringing forth a message or sense of morality in their music, evident in the single, which relates to mental health awareness. The band explains it in their own words:

“This EP represents the world we live in and the changes that are tearing us apart as individuals and as a race. It is also about the unity that music brings into this darkness. The premise of the single is that the pieces of ourselves that sometimes get lost along the way and the effort of putting them back together ‘Peace By Piece.’ In essence, life is a puzzle and we are all the pieces.”

The Bitter Remains Of Human Consumption delivers an unforgettable experience of headbanging, grooving, and face-melting guitar solos. The lyrics are memorable and easily relatable.

Devilz by Definition’s brand of groove thrash is recommended for fans of Lamb of God, Pantera, and Parkway Drive.

BraveWords is premiering the “Peace By Piece” lyric video; check it out below!

The Bitter Remains Of Human Consumption is set for release on April 20, 2021 and will be available on Bandcamp, Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon.

Tracklisting:

“Time Is Near”

“Peace By Piece”

“The Bitter Remains”