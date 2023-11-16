Exclusive: DIRTY AUDIO MACHINE Premieres “Are You Alive” Video

Prepare to dive into the world of groove metal once again with the latest track from Dirty Audio Machine’s EP Only Fury Remains, which was released in June of this year. The track “Are You Alive” is four minutes of slick riffs, abrasive southern style gutturals, and gritty cleans that will leave an impression.

The band shares the premise behind the song:

“Like the track before it (“System Of Revolution”), “Are You Alive” is another call to arms, expressing a desire for people to wake up and fight back against their oppressors, and general dismay at how unaware and/or apathetic a lot of people are about what is going on. The people have the power.”

BraveWords is premiering the video for “Are You Alive” – watch below:

Following the success of their previous release, King Of Disappointment in 2022, Dirty Audio Machine returns with Only Fury Remains, a five-song EP that showcases their relentless pursuit of groove, intensity, and energetic lyrical themes. There is no end in sight for these guys either, they have more songs in the pipe and expect to release a new EP in the not-so-distant future.

Main songwriter and band founder Steve Ricardo often finds inspiration striking at 2 AM, prompting him to head to his home studio and record riff ideas using his cell phone. It's a testament to the band's dedication to capturing the essence of their music at any given moment. He also produced and mixed the EP; the artwork, created by LOKI, depicts the end of mankind—a fitting representation of the EP's themes of struggle and anger.

A brick wall of groove metal talking about life’s challenges and making it one day at a time, Only Fury Remains is a heavy, relatable record about how the struggle is real. Purchase the EP on Bandcamp.