Exclusive: DIRTY HONEY Joined On Stage In Los Angeles By THE BLACK CROWES Frontman CHRIS ROBINSON For Rowdy Rendition Of AC/DC’s "Rock N' Roll Damnation"; Video

On November 20th, Chris Robinson from The Black Crowes joined Dirty Honey on stage at their sold-out homecoming show at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles, California with a rowdy rendition of AC/DC’s "Rock N' Roll Damnation". BraveWords is pleased to share exclusive video of that must-see performance below.

The concert, part of Dirty Honey's incredibly successful Can't Find The Brakes Tour, was streamed live as a pay-per-view event on Veeps.

A limited edition show print - only 50 were made - is available to purchase at this location.

This exceptional piece, seen below, is a hand-embellished limited edition print created in collaboration between the renowned street artist Risk and the rock band Dirty Honey. Every print is distinct and one-of-a-kind, measuring 18x24 inches and printed on high-quality archival cotton rag with a weight of 290gsm. Each piece is personally signed and numbered by the artist, adding to its exclusivity and collector's appeal.

Remaining dates on the North American leg of Dirty Honey's Can't Find The Brakes Tour are as listed:

November

24 - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA

25 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

26 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

28 - Knitting Factory - Boise, ID

December

1 - Bourbon Theatre - Lincoln, NE

2 - Uptown Theater - Minneapolis, MN

4 - The Rave II - Milwaukee, WI

5 - The Castle Theatre - Bloomington, IL

7 - Saint Andrew’s Hall - Detroit, MI

8 - Elevation - Grand Rapids, MI

9 - House Of Blues - Cleveland, OH

11 - The Bluestone - Columbus, OH

13 - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN

14 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY

15 - The Hawthorn - St. Louis, MO

With the critically acclaimed single, “Won’t Take Me Alive,” currently Top 10 at U.S. Rock Radio, and the band about halfway through their Can’t Find The Brakes North American headline tour, Dirty Honey has announced they will head back to the U.K. and Europe in February and March 2024 for a 28-date headline tour that will see the band performing in 17 countries. Both tours are in support of Dirty Honey’s new, full-length sophomore album, Can’t Find The Brakes, which was released on November 3.

Earlier this year, Dirty Honey - Marc LaBelle/vocals; John Notto/guitars; Justin Smolian/bass; and Jaydon Bean/drums - completed their third U.K. European tour in the last year and a half. The tour consisted of dates supporting Guns N’ Roses, KISS, and Rival Sons, as well as 13 first-time headline shows that not only all sold out but, in many cases, had to be moved to larger venues to accommodate ticket requests.

Can’t Find The Brakes U.K./European Tour:

February

7 – Glasgow, UK – Oran Mor

8 – Manchester, UK – Academy 2

9 – Leeds, UK – University Stylus

11 – Birmingham, UK – 02 Academy 2

12 – London, UK – Camden Electric Ballroom

13 – Cardiff, UK – Tramshed

15 – Cologne, Germany – Luxor

16 – Antwerp, Belgium – Kavka Oudaan

18 – Haarlem, Netherlands – Patronaat

19 – Hamburg, Germany – Kaiserkeller

20 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Pumphuset

22 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller

23 – Stockholm, Sweden – Stadsgarsterminalen

25 – Helsinki, Finland – Banha Ylioppilastalo

26 – Tallinn, Estonia – Paavil Culture Factory

28 – Warsaw, Poland – Hybrydy

March

1 – Prague, Czech Republic – Futurm

3 – Budapest, Hungary – Analog

4 – Vienna, Austria – Simm City

5 – Munich, Germany – Backstage Halle

7 – Solothurn, Switzerland – Kofmehl

8 – Milan, Italy – Alcatraz

9 – Zurich, Switzerland – Dynamo

11 – Barcelona, Spain – Apollo 2

12 – Madrid, Spain – La Paqui

13 – Bilbao, Spain – Kafe Antzokia

15 – Paris, France – Machine Du Moulin Rouge

Dirty Honey released their second album, Can't Find The Brakes, on November 3rd. The artwork and tracklisting are as follows:

“Coming Home":

“Won’t Take Me Alive” video:

"Can't Find The Brakes":

