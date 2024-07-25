Exclusive: EC{C}ENTRIC PENDULUM Premieres “Encaged Visions Of The Unobstructed” Video

India’s Ec{C}Entric Pendulum has premiered their new video for “Encaged Visions Of The Unobstructed” exclusively through BraveWords. Their new album, Perspectiva Invertalis, is out September 6 via Subcontinental Records.

The album will be available as limited edition CD digipak and vinyl. Preorder on Bandcamp.

Perspectiva Invertalis features the return of one of the original members, guitar player Ashish Kumar alongside founding member Arun Natarajan (also Moral Collapse) and the new found force and technical wizardry of drummer Kevin Paradis from Benighted and Ne Obliviscaris. The band moved on completing the album during the pandemic, performing in their respective studios spread across the world.

The song “In Pretence” also features the talent of Hannes Grossmann (former drummer for Necrophagist, Obscura). Arjun Mulky and Ankit Suryakanth further reinforce the foundation with their relentless rhythm section further reconstructing the aggressive clandestine structure of extreme metal through an intricate interplay of riffs. Each track is a maze of its own, with ruthless melodies and solos that complement each other, involving the listeners/onlookers instantly into their vortex of carefully crafted sound.

Based on a Latin phrase that translates to “inverted perspective”, the album features 7 songs in the band's trademark progressive death/thrash metal style. Lyrics deal with human inadequacies, greed, and other negative qualities that speak about the turmoil that goes on between mankind and different races.

It also has a primitive timeline, not reflecting the human behavior in the 20th century but more in the 16th or 17th century, the pursuit of gold, land, women, pleasure, religion, rituals, god, beauty, and other materialistic pleasures, it talks about the shortsightedness that leads to the ultimate chaos and downfall of everything created. Hence delivering a completely “inverted perspective” of what’s good and what’s evil.

Tracklisting:

“Churning Of The Blood Ocean”

“In Pretence” (feat. Hannes Grossmann)

“Encaged Visions Of The Unobstructed”

“Cyclic Vicissitude”

“In Exile”

“Narcissistic Myopia”

“Immersed In Reverence”