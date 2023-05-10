Exclusive: FINGER ELEVEN Premieres “Together Right” Music Video

Multi-platinum-selling band, Finger Eleven, is thrilled to share the official music video for their latest single, “Together Right”, off the forthcoming collection of hit singles from Craft Recordings. Spanning over two decades, Greatest Hits highlights the group’s diverse range with fan favourites, including the record-setting Quintuple Platinum (Canada) hit, Paralyzer, and JUNO-nominated One Thing, plus chart-toppers like Falling On and Living in a Dream. As a bonus, the 12-track set also offers a previously-unreleased cover of Pink Floyd’s “Welcome to the Machine” (a longtime live staple), as well as “Together Right”.

The song’s accompanying video, exclusively premiered through BraveWords, opens in a factory, as uniformly-dressed workers move like cogs in a machine. But it soon becomes clear that not everyone is happy in their monotonous existence. “The video takes place in a world where everything is the same,” explains lead guitarist, James Black. “Efficiency and conformity are mistaken for unity. But real connection, between two people, is WAY more powerful than people idly following a routine.”

allowfullscreen="true">

“‘Together Right’ is about unity,” explains frontman, Scott Anderson. “It’s about the bonds between people and how far that bond can extend before it’s broken. The song has an optimistic-sounding chorus but it’s really a desperate plea from one party to another asking please stick around, let’s go down with this ship together.” Recorded in Toronto last year with drummer/producer, Steve Molella, the song packs a punch with anthemic guitar-driven hooks and high-energy handclaps.

Director, Martin Klapperbein, shares: “Shooting the music video was an unforgettable experience… Drawing inspiration from the film adaptation of George Orwell’s dystopian novel, 1984, we created a cohesive design that beautifully showcased the choreography through the wardrobe, colour tones, titles, and casting choices. This project was definitely a group effort, and I'm so grateful to have worked with such a dedicated and talented cast and crew.”

Greatest Hits arrives on CD and digitally on June 16, while the vinyl edition (the band’s first-ever vinyl release) will follow on August 25. A limited-edition Blue Smoke pressing will be available exclusively via the band’s website and CraftRecordings.com, and indie record stores will carry an exclusive Yellow Marble variant. All formats are available to pre-order here.

Finger Eleven, which currently includes original members, Scott Anderson, Sean Anderson, James Black, and Rick Jackett, plus drummer Steve Molella (who joined the band in 2013) have remained active on the road and enjoyed their legacy as one of Canada’s biggest bands. Between 1995 and 2016, Finger Eleven was among the top 75 best-selling Canadian artists in Canada and among the top 25 best-selling Canadian bands in Canada – as evidenced by Greatest Hits. Today, they show no signs of slowing down. This summer, they will appear at a variety of festivals across North America.

Tracklisting:

"Good Times"

"Paralyzer"

"Together Right"

"Living In A Dream"

"I'll Keep Your Memory Vague"

"One Thing"

"Above"

"First Time"

"Falling On"

"Slow Chemical"

"Drag You Down"

"Welcome To The Machine"

"Together Right" visualizer:

(Photo - Jesse Milns)