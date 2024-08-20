Exclusive: FORSAKEN RITE Premieres "Call To War" Music Video

Forsaken Rite, the symphonic folk metal warriors from the northern plains of Edmonton, Canada, have announced the release of their latest music video “Call To War” – premiered exclusively through BraveWords! This powerful and visually stunning video is the second single from their upcoming EP The Forgotten West, out this coming September 2024.

“Call To War” showcases Forsaken Rite’s signature blend of epic storytelling, intricate musicianship, and high-energy performance, as they explain:

“‘Call To War’ is the finale of The Forgotten West journey. The war party has made it to their destination… for now. They have found villages and life isn’t so bad, it’s different than before, but yet… oh so familiar. But as if destiny had other plans, peace lasts only so long before history begins to repeat itself as new enemy forces move in to take what little the village has left. Call to War is a battle speech and a rallying cry, because this time, we all stay to fight, unlike so long ago, before the journey of The Forgotten West.”

The drums of war are sounding and Forsaken Rite’s final rally cry leads warriors into battle. “Call To War” is a heavy war song led by the power of unclean vocals as clean vocals build the narrative. The song’s bridge is a grand battle speech and a march towards victory climaxing in a multi-layered instrumental and vocal breakdown to round out the EP.

Forged in the cold northern plains of Edmonton, AB, Forsaken Rite has been crafting tales of ancient lore and heroic feats since their formation in 2012. Drawing inspiration from their northern ancestry and the wild landscapes of Canada, the band has built a reputation for delivering electrifying live performances and transporting their audience into fantastical realms. They are recommended for fans of Eluveitie, Nightwish, and Faun.

The Forgotten West is due out on September 2024 and will be available for preorder at Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“The Forgotten West”

“How Long Is Forever?”

“The Storm”

“Fire Circle”

“Call To War”

(Photo: VOH Photography)