Exclusive: FREAKSHOW Premieres “You Shine” Video; Eonian Records To Release Supergroup's New Album, So Shall It Be

Eonian Records announces the upcoming release of Freakshow - So Shall It Be on October 27th. So Shall It Be features the incredible talents of Ronni Borchert, Carlos Cavazo, Greg Chaisson and Stet Howland. The first single and video from Freakshow, for the song “You Shine”, debuts now on BraveWords.com.

Ronnie Borchert, lead vocalist, and guitarist of Freakshow, “We are so excited about this new album. Having four true hard rockers get together that have never played together and create an album like this. Stet's success with W.A.S.P., Greg with Badlands, and Carlos with Quiet Riot and Ratt shows its face with this new band and album. The songs and musicianship are 100% represented. Freakshow gives you everything that hard rock is designed for.”

Ryan Northrop of Eonian Records, “We hope music fans will really enjoy this new Freakshow, release. I have known Ronnie for a long, long time. He is an extremely hard worker and a dedicated musician. To bring together musicians of this caliber is something special. During the first listen of their brand-new album So Shall It Be, you can hear Ronnie, Carlos, Greg, and Stet's chemistry. It’s undeniable. Eonian Records is proud to be part of such a great release.”

Tracklisting:

"Get It Ready"

"Wendi"

"You Shine"

"So Shall It Be"

"M.S.M."

"Tell Me You Love Me"

"Full-On Shred" (Instrumental)

"It Hurts Me"

"Ice Cold Hands"

"Lovin You, Lovin Me"

Pre-order your copy of So Shall It Be now at this location.

Freakshow’s debut album was a supergroup featuring Miss Crazy’s Ronnie Borchert, Cinderella’s Jeff LaBar, Quiet Riot’s Frankie Banali, and Tony Franklin, who had played in The Firm, Blue Murder, and Whitesnake.

Fast forward to 2023... different players, yet another output of amazing, hook-filled, blazing rock-n-roll. Ronnie Borchert brings together friends Carlos Cavazo on guitars (Quiet Riot, Ratt), Greg Chaisson on bass (Badlands, Atomic Kings), and Stet Howland on drums (W.A.S.P., Metal Church) to record the brand-new album, So Shall It Be.

For further details, visit Freakshow on Facebook.