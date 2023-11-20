Exclusive: GHOSTS OF ATLANTIS Premieres “Behind The Wall” Video

Ghosts Of Atlantis have premiered their new video for “Behind The Wall” via BraveWords. The track is the final single from their new album Riddles Of The Sycophants.

This song tackles the struggles many of us face in the modern world. “Behind The Wall” sees the band down their usual attire, and deliver a message to all that need a voice, when they feel they have none.

Colin Parks says: "We went to a fragile place with this video, we all took a step in to the darkness, and once again walked the path of despair that we all trod before. Filming the video was hard on us, to step in to that pain again, to allow it back in, for even an afternoon, was tough.

“However, it is our hope, that it may help others who feel lost, isolated, and disconnected from the world, we just wish we got it out earlier, as we have sadly lost friends since this was done.

“Please, whatever your struggle, reach out, talk, do not hide from it, meet it head on and vanquish it from your headspace!! Step out from ‘Behind The Wall’.”

Riddles Of The Sycophants is available in Digipack CD, Gatefold LP and Digital formats, order now.

"Land Of Snow":

In live news, catch Ghosts Of Atlantis supporting Fear Factory across Europe this fall.

Remaining Dates:

November

21 - Graz, Austria - PPC

22 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

23 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City

24 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

25 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

26 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

28 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

29 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

30 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

December

1 - Amsterdam, Holland - Melkweg

2 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

3 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

5 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory

6 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

7 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

10 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand

11 - Oslo, Norway - Vulkan Arena

12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

14 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia

15 - Tallinn, Estonia - Helitehas

16 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia