Exclusive: GHOSTS OF ATLANTIS Premieres PINK FLOYD Cover Of “Comfortably Numb”

British metallers Ghosts Of Atlantis have released their cover of the Pink Floyd classic “Comfortably Numb” today (Friday, January 27) via BraveWords!

Speaking about the track, the band stated:

"This band, and song have been massively influential to us in the band, we have painstakingly taken the time to honour the original artist’s vision, but bring it in to the modern era, and give it that Atlantean twist, which you all know and love.

“We also brought in our good friend Anna Kiarra, to guest on this track, who has added a wonderful hint of Eastern dynamism to proceedings. This video (created by the super talented Drake Mafestta) has a deep message, just as the song did all those years ago, and we hope it resonates with you. Now, enjoy this great track as you have never heard it before.”

Hailing from Suffolk, and featuring members of Devilment, DiAmorte, and Failed Humanity, Ghosts Of Atlantis have racked up an impressive list of achievements. After the successful release of the debut album 3.6.2.4, the band received exceptional reviews.

They later took the stage at Bloodstock Open Air Festival in 2021 on the legendary Sophie Lancaster stage. Since then, the band have supported Avatar and Skarlett Riot on their UK tours and appeared on festival bills alongside the likes of Raging Speedhorn, Evile and Scar Symmetry.

Away from the live arena, their music has been picked up for a number of films, including the horror film “Witch”, directed by Craig Hinde and Marc Zammit, starring Fabrizio Santino, Anto Sharp, and Russel Shaw. The band also appear in the film “One Ranger”, featuring their track 'When Tridents Fail', directed by Jesse Johnson. Starring John Malkovich, Thomas Jane, and Dominique Tipper, out this year on Lionsgate.