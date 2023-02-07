Exclusive: HELD HOSTAGE Premieres “You Rock Our Way” Video Feat. TIM “RIPPER” OWENS

Held Hostage with special guest vocalist Tim “Ripper” Owens (Judas Priest, Iced Earth) brings the "HEAT" with their Billboard hit (18 weeks on Billboard charts and counting) song “You Rock Our Way” – taken from their 2022 album Great American Rock. Order the album here.

“You Rock Our Way” is all about doing what you love and not being afraid to bring the rock that is deep down inside all of us. This epic song has changed the course of Held Hostage and opened them up to a whole new world of fans.

Held Hostage answered questions about the video, playing at the 2023 Metal Hall Of Fame, and future plans.

What is the band’s plan for their next release?

“Held Hostage is targeting Memorial Day to release the band’s first live album. Following that, Held Hostage is planning on releasing our next studio record this fall of 2023. It will be a full-length record 12 songs total. It will be called Held Hostage - Rescue Me.”

What was it like playing the 2023 Metal Hall of Fame?

“Playing the Metal Hall of Fame and watching such incredible bands/players such as Twisted Sister, Lou Gramm, Raven, Chris Impelliteri, and Doug Aldrich be inducted after we played live, was such an honor for us. Held Hostage was part of what can only be described as rock and roll History.”

Tell us about the video?

“The video for our song ‘You Rock Our Way’ was one of the biggest hits off our Great American Rock Album. It is straight-ahead high-energy rock. It is a song that every time we play it revs up the crowd.”