Exclusive: INSIDE THE TROJAN HORSE Premieres Debut Single “Burn”

Inside The Trojan Horse finds Jibe lead singer and solo artist Joe Grah joining forces with his long-time friend and collaborator Charles Lee Salvaggio (Gemini Syndrome guitarist and Filter/Theory Of A Deadman bassist) and Pat Gerasia, drummer from Red Sun Rising and The Violent. The trio makes their official debut with the gritty, self-produced “Burn,” which takes listeners on an unruly mission to reclaim the lost. Fueled by intricate drums and layered with heavy, ethereal guitars and driving bass, “Burn” sets the bar high for what’s to come from the new group.

BraveWords is premiering the music video for the debut single – watch below!

The band comments on “Burn”:

“We've been working on this material for quite some time now as we grind through the trials and tribulations of finding our way through it all. The feeling is unreal in the sense that it's happening. This music means everything to us and has taken over our lives, pulling us through the wringer, squeezing out every last drop, all while reflecting some of our most intense and revealing moments. With Burn's birthday finally upon us, we are so proud and grateful to release this beautiful child into your arms and ears. Thank you so much for sharing this experience with us.”

“Burn” was self-produced and was mixed by Evan Rodinache (Lacey Sturm/Flyleaf, Escape The Fate, Powerman 5000).

Joe and Charles initially met while working in the Island Def Jam group Loser featuring current Motley Crüe guitarist John 5. Over several years, in between projects, the pair wrote and recorded dozens of songs, ultimately developing a unique and heavy sound unlike any other. In search of a powerful and articulate drummer to complete the group, they enlisted Pat.

Together, the trio has recorded a series of songs with music coming out throughout the remainder of the year and more to come in 2025. When performing live, the members of Inside The Trojan Horse have chosen a character to represent themselves in a way that highlights the music and message first by performing with balaclava masks and monikers with Joe as NoOne, Charles as NoThing, and Pat as NoBody.

(Photo: Robert Brunswich)