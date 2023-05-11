Exclusive: Israel’s SINNERY Premieres “Sever” Video

This past February, Israeli thrashers Sinnery performed their biggest show to date for a hometown crowd in support of their Black Bile album release show at one of Tel Aviv's most legendary clubs "The Barby" where their heroes like Anthrax, Kreator, and Behemoth have garnered the stage. One of the songs that really struck a power chord during the band's performance was "Sever" and they felt its captured video was worthy to share with their international fans.

"The crowd's reaction to ‘Sever’'s live performance was better than we ever imagined. We have some new music coming soon and we felt like we needed to close the Black Bile chapter for the band with this video, where it's only us and our fans, the AntiTribe being in it, together," says vocalist/guitarist Alaon Karnieli.

BraveWords is premiering the “Sever” video – watch it below!

Black Bile” represents a journey for Israeli thrashers. It is the soundtrack to them realizing the worst of themselves and encouraging how to be better. It is a catalyst for growth and moving away from the hard chapter in their lives that influenced the record. To create this modern thrash metal album, they traveled deep into their minds and pulled out everything that made them feel bad, depressed, or anything of the sort, wrapped it up in blast beats and wailing solos, and are now serving it up for everyone to enjoy.

They expand on how the album came to be:

“While writing the album we understood the power we have when we use that bad energy for good. It’s not about replacing bad energy with good, that’s not possible because we are who we are, it’s more about using bad energy to let some good come in. Musically we tried to let the songs reflect those themes sonically, keeping it heavy and hard-hitting like a tantrum, like someone losing his shit when he feels like nothing. There are slower moments and faster ones, it’s all a part of the rollercoaster that it is to be alive in this day and age.”

Compared to the first album A Feast Of Fools, which was entirely written by vocalist/guitarist Alon Karnieli back when he was about 16-17 of age, Black Bile isn’t as raw as it was in the first album. It’s more refined and complicated, but also more brutal, with more extreme influences.

Sinnery assures fans that there won’t be as long of a wait for the next album as they feel like they have sharpened their writing skills and are eager to get back to the studio and pour their souls out again. They are eager for people to feel the energy of the songs and let loose headbanging or moshing.

Black Bile is a melodic, modern take on thrash metal resonating with elements of classic and death metal. It is suggested listening for fans of Testament, The Haunted, and Sylosis.

Black Bile was released on September 16, 2022, through Exitus Stratagem Records. Get the album here.

In additional news, Sinnery will be touring the UK later this year with Sworn Amongst along with performing at this year's Metal Gates Festival in Bucharest, Romania with Katatonia and Rotting Christ.

Dates:

September

18 – Bridgewater – The Cobblestones

19 – Camden – The Black Heart

20 – Derby – The Hairy Dog

21 – Cardiff – Fuel Rock Club

22 – Bristol – The Gryphon

23 – Exeter – The Cavern

28 – Bucharest, Romania – Quantic Club (Metal Gates Festival)

(Photo: Or Shenkerman)