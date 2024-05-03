Exclusive: IVY GARDENS Premieres “Stoic” Music Video

Ivy Gardens, the grunge powerhouse from Niagara, Canada, stands as a testament to complete collaboration and total honesty. Formed on Ivy Gardens Crescent, the band's journey began with a shared passion for crafting music that resonates with sonic belligerence and intensity. They have recently released their album Goon and have a supporting tour coming up quickly.

In the meantime, they are dropping a new music video for the single “Stoic”, premiered exclusively through BraveWords, which they comment on:

“‘Stoic’ is our most lyrically packed song on the album as well as rhythmically unique. Bouncing between hard-hitting dirges, biting riffs, and quick, jumping rhythms, the song explores the perspective of someone with a lot of self-destructive behavior, who still manages to find peace through it. The titular Stoic, while seemingly devoted to his philosophy, uses it more as a tool, and even an excuse.”

Every song on Goon is a result of complete collaboration, with each member contributing to the skeleton of a song. Within, listeners will be met with the grooves of stoner metal, the crushing nature of sludge, the muscular energy of nu metal, and the attitude of good ol' fashioned doom.

Just like the album, an Ivy Garden’s gig doesn’t disappoint. They are headed out on tour shortly and will be bringing sonic belligerence, and euphoria through volume to cities across the region. Their vulgar, punky “dog ass music” is recommended for fans of Truckfighters, Queens of the Stone Age, and Nirvana.

Goon was released on April 19. Order on Bandcamp.

Tour dates:

May

2 – Brantford, ON – Two Doors Down

3 – London, ON – Palasad Social Bowl

4 – Guelph, ON – Jimmy Jazz

5 – Barrie, ON – Queens Lounge

10 – Hamilton, ON – Doors Pub

11 – Toronto, ON – Bovine Sex Club

12 – Ajax, ON – Rotilicous

16 – Ottawa, ON – House Of Targ

18 – Montreal, QC – L’Escogriffe

23 – Saint John, NB – Haven Music Hall

24 – Moncton, NB – Xeroz Arcade Bar

25 – Charlottetown, PEI – Baba’s Lounge

26 – Sydney, NS – St. Patrick’s Church

(Photo – Rachel Imre)