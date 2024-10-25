Exclusive: KURT DEIMER Premieres “Fight” Music Video

Hard rock artist Kurt Deimer has just released a new socially conscious music video for his single "Fight" – premiered exclusively through BraveWords! The video blends post-apocalyptic visuals with headbanging riffs and powerful lyrics, encouraging the overlooked and oppressed to rise up and take a stand. The song calls for unity, urging people to set aside differences and fight for justice—a particularly timely message given the current political climate in the United States ahead of the upcoming election.

“Life is precious, and we need to come together to stand against tyranny and oppression in all its forms. We need to FIGHT,” said Kurt Deimer. “We all have one life, so let’s treat each other with respect, love, and dignity.”

The single "Fight" is now available on all major music platforms and is the latest release from Deimer’s highly anticipated debut album, And So It Begins..., slated for release in early 2025. The album was co-written with Bon Jovi guitarist Phil X and produced by five-time Grammy Award-winning producer Chris Lord-Alge (known for his work with Green Day and Breaking Benjamin).

A musician, actor, and singer-songwriter from Cincinnati, Ohio, Kurt Deimer has quickly made a name for himself in the hard rock scene with his intense guitar riffs and socially aware, anthemic lyrics. Following the success of his critically acclaimed EP and several singles, Deimer is preparing for the release of his first full-length album in early 2025, again collaborating with Phil X and Chris Lord-Alge.

In addition to his music career, Deimer is promoting his latest feature film, Scared to Death, directed by Paul Boyd. The horror-comedy, starring horror icons Bill Moseley (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2) and Lin Shaye (The Insidious series), follows a group of filmmakers who attend a séance at an abandoned orphanage, leading to a series of terrifying consequences. Scared to Death is currently making the rounds at horror festivals, with a recent premiere at the Popcorn Frights Film Festival.

Deimer's acting career gained momentum with his appearance in John Carpenter's 2018 Halloween, where he played a pivotal role alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, facing off against the infamous Michael Myers. His creative projects continue to span both acting and production, highlighting his versatility across the entertainment industry.

Kurt Deimer is currently on tour with Sebastian Bach as part of the Child Within The Man North American tour, running through November.

Dates:

October

26 - Quebec City, QC - Théâtre Capitole

28 - Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick

29 - Halifax, NS - The Bruce Guthro Theatre

31 - Bar Harbor, ME - Criterion Theatre

November

1 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

2 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

3 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

4 - Johnstown, PA - Pasquerilla Convention Center

6 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note

8 - Ashland, KY - Paramount Arts Center

10 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads

15 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage

18 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky a Go Go

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky a Go Go

20 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

(Photo - Ross Halfin Photography)