Exclusive: KURT DEIMER Premiers Music Video For New Single "Hero"

Kurt Deimer has released his new single, "Hero", and BraveWords is premiering the music video for the song. Watch below.

About the video, Deimer states: "My creative film partner and director Paul Boyd came to hang at my Cincinnati studio compound and while he was there I said, “We have to shoot a video for our new single ‘Hero’, and we don’t have much time.“ Just like real life heroes don’t have much time to react when they help others, we reacted quickly and shot my footage in front of my green screen. I told Paul that I wanted the video to focus on real life heroes, which you see throughout the video, some current and some mixed from history. We shot Phil X with me in L.A. a week later before he left for the Bon Jovi tour, and our producer Chris Lord-Alge even showed up for a cameo! Heroes are on call 24/7, and we wanted our video to have that same vibe. We show the heroes in color and the performance video of me, Phil X and Chris Lord-Alge in black and white - we’re the same color as newspaper print, and we are telling the story… The story of heroes."

In regards to the song, Kurt reveals: "I wrote 'Hero' to honor and thank all of the men and women who are frontline workers, who are first responders, who are in our military and our veterans. Without them we could not live free, live safe, or be able to live peacefully in this world. I also wrote 'Hero' to point out that anyone can be a hero - your neighbor, the kids playing at the park, a co-worker. Everyday people. Someone gets hurt in a car crash, or is drowning, or needs help crossing the street… No matter where we are, the situation may arise for you to step up and be a hero. That is essence of this song. Look deep inside, help others whenever you can, and you too can be a hero. Don’t be selfish. Be kind. Be A hero."

"Hero" is available on streaming platforms here.

Kurt launched a “Hero” campaign on his social media asking fans who their hero is - the winner will receive a prize package. Kurt will provide tickets to heroes and do meet and greets with them before shows.

Deimer is set to be direct support for Yngwie Malmsteen on the guitar legend’s upcoming North American tour (see tour dates below).

Starting on April 29 in Harrisburg, PA, the frontman and his band will be direct support on Yngwie Malmsteen’s spring tour. “It’s very surreal, it’s an honor,” says Deimer. “Yngwie is a guitar master, and we will do him justice. We bring passion and expression, and we are always playing as if we are headlining Madison Square Garden - we want to blow your mind and take you on a full out, in your face, rock and roll journey. When you see our band, we are bringing rock and roll with style and flare. No time to sit still.”

Tour dates:

April

24 - W. Hollywood, CA - Rainbow Bar & Grill 50Th Anniversary Party

29 - Harrisburg, PA - Xl Live

May

1 - Hartford, CT - Infinity Hartford

3 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theater

4 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

6 - Norwalk, CT - Wall St Theater

7 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

9 - Chester, NY - Sugar Loaf Performing Arts

11 - Toledo, OH - Stranahan Theater

12 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

13 - Hobart, IN - Hobart Art Theater

14 - Cleveland, OH - The Odeon

16 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

18 - Reno, NV - Virginia St. Brewhouse

19 - Agoura Hills, CA - Canyon Agoura

20 - Montclair, CA - Canyon Montclair

21 - Fresno, CA - Tower Theater

22 - Santa Clarita, CA - Canyon Santa Clarita

24 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

25 - Tuscon, AZ - Rialto Theater

29 - St. Louis, MO - Casa Loma Theater

June

3 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live

4 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Parker Playhouse