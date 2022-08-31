Exclusive: Late MEGADETH Drummer NICK MENZA Thought DAVE MUSTAINE Was Possessed - "He's A Demon... I'll Tell You A Really Freaky Story"; Rare Audio Surfaces

While going through unreleased audio files for the upcoming documentary film on late Megadeth drummer Nick Menza, This Was My Life - The Story Of Nick Menza, an interesting interview with Nick surfaced, in which he tells a story about the time he witnessed Dave Mustaine fall into a weird trance, presumably possessed by a demon and talking in tongues. In the clip, Nick also talks about a spell/hex Dave put on someone, called "The Devils Shoestring", that backed fired on Mustaine.

BraveWords is exclusively releasing the audio clip, which was recorded at Nick's home studio sometime in late-2014 and was supposed to be released via the 'Menza Mega Video Vault' web series. The full unreleased audio will be a feature highlight in Nick's documentary.

Previously unreleased drum-cam footage of Nick Menza playing along to the band's classic song "Wake Up Dead" featuring David Ellefson's original 1986 isolated bass track which originally appeared on the band's second classic record, Peace Sells... But Who's Buying? can be seen below.

The HD video, shot in a two-camera-angle mix was filmed in March 2014 at Uberbeatz Studios in Seattle, Washington. The drum audio was mixed by Richard Easterling / KRM Studios and is believed to be some of the final studio drum recordings of Menza before he passed away more than two years later.

The footage was supposed to be used for the late drummer's first-ever instructional DVD, "Intense Mega Drumming", that was to feature 10 re-recorded classic Megadeth drum tracks with tons of tips and tricks from Menza's arsenal to help teach anybody out there become a better player. The DVD, which was produced and directed by Kari Pearson and edited by Menza's manager, Robert Bolger, has since been shelved.

The unreleased video footage from the session will be a featured highlight in the recently announced official Menza documentary film, This Was My Life - The Story Of Nick Menza. It is described in a press release as "an unflinching exploration into the life of one of the most successful thrash-metal drummers of all time, authorized by the Menza family.

From his childhood all the way through to the end of his life including a true blow-by-blow account of the repeated failed attempts of the classic 'Rust In Peace' lineup." "This Was My Life - The Story of Nick Menza" is being produced/directed and edited by Holly Mollohan from Screaming Butterfly Entertainment.

David Ellefson has signed on as a co-producer of the film, and also will provide narration to guide the viewer through the exploration of the late Megadeth drummer's life.

Mollohan said: "'This Was My Life: The Story of Nick Menza' is now deep into the production phase of the film. The generous support of the fans during our Indiegogo campaign, as well as the amazing participation of the interviewees has enabled us to gather some truly unique memories and stories. For this, we are truly grateful.

The recent Los Angeles / Seattle portion of interviews went extremely well and we look forward to traveling to NYC, September 5th for the final set of interviews. This project is proving to be an interesting and rewarding one, and we look forward to sharing Nick's story."

Ellefson previously added: "The making of the Nick Menza documentary has been such a joy for all of us, like a sort of MEGA family reunion where we share stories, laughs and even a few tears around Nick and what he meant to so many of us. I think this film and Soundtrack will touch the hearts of the fans and viewers in the same way, as we remember his larger-than-life character behind the drum kit, but also his lovable charm and warmth that made him the beloved one of a treasured musical legacy."

The Menza family previously said: "We are excited for the fans to see the life Nick lived before, during, and after Megadeth, it was quite the journey. Stay tuned for an epic documentary. As Nick would say, 'It's gonna be RAD, Thank you everyone for the continued support in keeping Nick's legacy alive."'

Menza's longtime personal manager Robert Bolger previously said: "Nick loved his fans and always said without the fans none this would be possible. I really think Nick's fans will enjoy this journey through his life".

"This Was My Life" will feature rare and never-before-seen photos and video footage from Nick's archived VHS tape collection, personally filmed by Menza himself from 1988 through 1991. Included will be exclusive content showcasing Nick working at the studio, personal home movies, casual time and party time with his fellow bandmembers, as well as other well-known artists of the era that Nick toured with.

The cover photo for the film was shot by Los Angeles music photographer Alex Solca and designed by Brazilian artwork designer Alcides Burn of Burn Artworks.

Late in the evening on May 21, 2016, Nick collapsed after suffering a heart attack during a concert with Chris Poland and Robertino "Pag" Pagliari in their band OHM: at The Baked Potato in Studio City, California and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said Menza died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Nick rightfully earned his place as one of heavy metal's fiercest drummers during Megadeth's 10-year commercial peak. The highlight of his career, Nick said, was playing Rock In Rio before more than 100,000 people. The lowest point was being fired by Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine while he was still in a hospital bed after surgery to remove what doctors feared was a cancerous growth.