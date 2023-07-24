Exclusive: LEATHERWOLF Premieres “Thunder (MMXXII)” Video

Southern California metal outfit Leatherwolf have announced the release of their latest video and single, “Thunder (MMXXII)”, in support of the forthcoming Kill The Hunted vinyl edition. A powerful remake of their 1989 Street Ready classic, “Thunder (MMXXII)”, is available on all major digital platforms on July 25, with the vinyl set for an August 18 release, just ahead of the band's August 23 headline show at the Whisky A Go-Go in West Hollywood CA.

"'Thunder' has always been a strong fan favorite and a song that's been a mainstay in our setlist over the years", says drummer/founding member, Dean Roberts. "Once we started putting together the Kill The Hunted album, we knew we'd likely need an extra track or two for different editions. That's when the idea arose to re-record a few of the old songs, including 'Thunder', with the new band. You know, as much as I like the original versions, I was always curious what they would sound like with today's sonic possibilities. And I think the result speaks for itself - the new 'Thunder' is sounding so much more metal! Keith (Adamiak) is killing it on vocals and giving it that extra edge, Rob (Math) is on fire, and Joel (Hoekstra) put down an amazing guest solo which Luke (Man) will be playing live. So far, 'Thunder (MMXXII)' has only been available as a bonus track on the Japanese Kill The Hunted CD so we're excited to be able to present the track to a wider audience through vinyl and digital."

Leatherwolf recently shot a video for “Thunder (XXMMII)” at a West Los Angeles facility, helmed by award winning Spanish director Eric Boadella of Nlight Productions whose credits include L.A. Guns, Black Swan, and Revolution Saints. Check out the video, premiered exclusively through BraveWords, below!

Leatherwolf will celebrate the upcoming Kill The Hunted vinyl LP with a live appearance at the venerable Whisky A-Go-Go on the Sunset Strip. Tickets for the August 23 show can be obtained through Ticketweb.

Preorders for Kill The Hunted, which will be issued as a colored vinyl double LP housed in a gatefold sleeve, with artwork by Marc Sasso (Dio, Halford, Rob Rock), can be placed through the official Leatherwolf Big Cartel store.