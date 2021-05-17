Exclusive: LET US PREY Premier "In Suffering" Music Video

Boston-based dark melodic power/thrash group, Let Us Prey, are debuting their new music video, for the song "In Suffering", exclusively via BraveWords. Watch the clip below:

Let Us Prey incorporates numerous sub-genres of metal into their style while still sounding organic. The group's adventurous music sees elements of thrash, death, power and progressive metal meld seamlessly with industrial samples and symphonic keyboards. The drumming is surgically precise and blisteringly fast without sounding mechanical; the guitars mix crushing, down-tuned brutality with dense harmonies and ripping leads; and vocalist Marc Lopes - best known as the front man of Manowar/The Dictators co-founder Ross Friedman's group Ross The Boss - shifts effortlessly from thrash/death metal growls to soaring melodic vocals and searing alford-esque highs with layered harmonies.

After self-releasing their acclaimed debut EP The Saint Of Killers, Let Us Prey signed with M-Theory Audio in 2020 to release their first full-length, Virtues Of The Vicious. Recorded by Pete Rutcho (Revocation, Havok, Bury Your Dead) and Nick Bellmore (Hatebreed, Toxic Holocaust, Five Finger Death Punch), the album includes a number of notable guest musicians, including Jon Donais (Anthrax, Shadows Fall), “Metal” Mike Chlasciak (Halford, Testament), Jimi Bell (House of Lords, Autograph) and the late Oli Herbert (All That Remains).

Tracklisting:

"Above The Vaulted Sky"

"Virtues Of The Vicious"

"In Suffering"

"Halo Crown"

"Murder Thy Maker"

"The Saint Of Killers"

"Ghost Echoes"

"The Cruel Creation Of Me"

"Prey"

"And Hell Followed With Me"

"Virtues Of The Vicious" video:

"Ghost Echoes" lyric video:

"The Saint Of Killers" lyric video:

"Halo Crown" video:

"Above The Vaulted Sky" video: