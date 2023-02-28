Exclusive: LILLIAN AXE Premieres “Feelings Of Absinthe” Music Video

"Feelings Of Absinthe" is the new video from Lillian Axe, from their Billboard charting comeback album From Womb To Tomb. The video was directed by Todd Schmidt and is being premiered exclusively through BraveWords! Watch below:

Band leader, Steve Blaze adds:

“We are very excited to premiere our new video on BraveWords and would like to thank Tim and the rest of the BraveWords team!

“A few words also here about the video itself, Todd and I were talking about hearing Adam Curry on Joe Rogan’s podcast. My wife brought up the idea of how cool it would be to have Adam be part of our brand new video (by way of an intro) because Adam was the MTV VJ who introduced our very first video on Headbangers Ball from our very first album. I emailed Adam and he was incredibly gracious, and agreed to do this. He has been such a kind and considerate person. Todd and the band have worked very hard on this video, and we feel like it is the pinnacle of all videos that we have done so far.”

From Womb To Tomb is out via Global Rock Records.