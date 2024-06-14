Exclusive: LILLIAN AXE Premieres “No Problem” Music Video

BraveWords Records recording artists Lillian Axe have released the music video for the track “No Problem” from their album From Womb To Tomb. The video was produced, directed, and edited by Todd Schmidt and was shot at Peaceful Farms in Poplarville, MS.

"No Problem" was written as a lullaby from Steve Blaze to his son. Letting him know, even when one day, he is gone, he will always be with him. It has transcended into a greater message to all that after their passing our loved ones are watching over and will see us again.

Lillian Axe is a million-selling dramatic hard rock band orchestrating a comeback with their latest album From Womb To Tomb and extensive tour dates which included their return to Europe for the first time in years. The album reached number 28 on the Billboard on the Hard Rock Album chart and has been touted as the band’s magnum opus. In 2010, they became the first-ever hard rock act inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame.

In November, 2021, Steve Blaze was inducted for the second time for his individual accomplishments as a guitarist and songwriter, which include multiple TV and film soundtracks and appearances, sessions for major artists, and nine years as guitarist for legendary rockers Angel. In 2017, Lillian Axe was awarded the Jackson Indie Music Ikon Award for their musical contribution to the Mississippi music scene for the last 30 years. Since releasing their debut album in 1988, the band has toured with icons such as Alice Cooper, RATT, Accept and many others, as well as rocking hundreds of thousands of fans worldwide at major festivals such as Sweden Rock, Firefest, M3 and Rocklahoma.

