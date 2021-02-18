Exclusive: MALICE DIVINE Premieres New Album Stream

The one-man act of Toronto’s Malice Divine (also seen as a contestant on Banger TV’s Shredders Of Metal Seasons 1 & 2.) will be dropping a debut self-titled album on Friday, February 19, and before it officially unleashes, BraveWords is premiering the full-length's entire stream!

Malice Divine by Malice Divine

Ric Galvez, creator of Malice Divine comments on the album's release: “I am incredibly proud to present the self-titled debut of my solo project Malice Divine. There were many different influences poured into the composing of this album, from black metal to death metal, some thrash metal, and even classical music in the form of classical guitar. This was also a multi-year endeavour for me, which makes its release ever more satisfying.”

The lyrics explored on the self-titled album are actually quite personal and deal with Ric Galvez’s thoughts and feelings regarding his life experiences. They are an outlet for self-expression, while also exploring topics such as spirituality and psychology with an underlying theme of personal empowerment.

The self-titled debut album was recorded at Monolithic Productions in Oshawa, Ontario by Tyler Williams beginning in January 2020. After the recording process had concluded, the album was re-amped and mixed by Tyler Williams and then Mastered by Lasse Lammert of LSD-Studio in Germany. This album is an excellent example of time during the Covid-19 pandemic being put to good use.

Melodic and captivating with a good blend of heavy styles, Malice Divine is recommended for fans of Death, Dissection, and Immortal.

Pre-save on digital platforms here.

Tracklisting:

“Somnium Lucidus”

“Quantum Manifestation”

“Malicious Divinity”

“Triumphant Return”

“Into Subconscious Depths”

“Ancient Visions”

“In Time”

“Intuitive Realization”

“The Transcendence Of Isolation”

"Triumphant Return":

“In Time”:

(Photo by: Deborah Lawrence)