Exclusive: MANUEL BARBARÁ Premieres “Aphelion” Music Video

Metal guitarist and composer Manuel Barbará is excited to release his latest video for the track “Aphelion” – premiered exclusively through BraveWords – off the recently released EP Whisper In A Storm. The song features Michael Nystrom Bala, the 80s half of Necronomicon Ex Mortis’ guitars. The single showcases Barbará’s signature blend of heavy metal aggression and classical music’s formal, harmonic concepts.

He shares his thoughts on the track:

“‘Aphelion’ is designed to be heavy and scary. It was super cool to design two similar solo sections that I could split with my dear friend Mike. The original idea for this song was ‘What if I took a straightforward unga-bunga riff and made it weirder and weirder every time it happens.’ I think it really features the difference in our styles. I hope someone moshes to this one.”

The single starts with a big stomp intro with slightly alien harmony and goes through a process of transformation and fragmentation until it comes back to its original form and immediately falls apart again. The two solos, by Barbará and Bala, contrast one another very nicely.

“Aphelion” represents a perfect balance between technical prowess and emotional depth. Barbara's intricate guitar work forms the foundation of the track, while Bala's guest solo adds a layer of intensity that elevates the composition to new heights. The result is a journey through musical textures that captivate and challenge listeners in equal measure. It is recommended for fans of Meshuggah, Keith Merrow, and Monuments.

Whisper In A Storm EP is available digitally here.

Tracklisting:

"Dead Hand" (feat. Jody Miller)

"A Different Horizon" (feat. Jake Howsam Lowe)

"Aphelion" (feat. Michael Nystrom Bala)

"Whisper In A Storm" (feat. Thalia Tymowski & Millisa Henderson)

"Whisper In A Storm" (instrumental)

"A Different Horizon" playthrough video:

"Dead Hand" playthrough video: