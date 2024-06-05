Exclusive: Montreal’s WORLD ON ALERT Premieres “Insecurities” Video

Montreal, QC’s World On Alert has announced the release of their progressive and thrashy self-titled debut EP, alongside the premiere of the music video for their powerful new single “Insecurities” via BraveWords! This highly anticipated project features a unique blend of personal introspection and diverse musical influences, crafted by Gino LaPosta with the collaboration of several talented guest musicians.

LaPosta comments on the single:

“‘Insecurities’ was a track I had going on for a long time. I had almost every riff on this track written almost six years ago. I just never found any place to really put it. Musically, it has a darker tone. Also, progressive, with a thrashier ending. Lyrically, this is about my struggles with shyness which stopped me from completing many life experiences. But then breaking out of that shyness to finally be who I am.”

The single dives deep into LaPosta's personal battles with introversion and self-assertion, themes also explored in “Alone With My Thoughts”. Justyn Vynn's evocative vocals and guitar work bring an added layer of intensity to the track. The accompanying music video visually captures the raw emotion and transformative journey detailed in the song.

During the pandemic, when live performances were halted, Gino LaPosta took the opportunity to focus on creating music in his studio. This EP is a testament to his ability to draw from personal experiences and collaborate with a network of talented friends and family. This debut offering is recommended for fans of Dream Theater, Rush, and Tool.

Due out on June 28, the EP is available for preorder on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Freedom In Disguise” feat. Max Rex (CroMagnum), Nick Amalfi, Alex Walsh

“Insecurities” feat. Justyn Vynn (Orchad), Alex Walsh

“They Came From The Pleiades” feat. Costa Skoulikas (Mutank), Alex Walsh

“Alone With My Thoughts” feat. Justyn Vynn (Orchad), Alex Walsh

“The War Inside” feat. John Vincelli (Void Within), Costa Skoulikas (Mutank), Armen Apekian (Ashes Of Eden), Alex Walsh

(Photo – Jonathan Senecal)