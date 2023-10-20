Exclusive: NERVOSA Vocalist / Guitarist PRIKA AMARAL - "ANGELA GOSSOW Was My Biggest Influence As A Woman In Music And As A Singer"

Finally seeing the light of day, Jailbreak is a decisive start of a new era in the band Nervosa's history, as it’s their first album with guitarist and founding member Prika Amaral on vocal duties, and showcases the mighty new lineup completed by the immensely talented Michaela Naydenova on drums, Hel Pyre on bass, and Helena Kotina on guitars.

BraveWords spoke with Amaral about the new album, and her decision to take on vocal duties following the departure of singer Diva Satanica at the beginning of 2023. Follwing is an excerpt from the story.

"This is the most important album in my life," says Amaral. "I was always doing the backing vocals, and the first drummer of Nervosa (Fernanda Terra) - she founded the band with me - said I should be the singer. I always said no, I'm not a singer, I just know how to bark (laughs). I was a guitarist and all I wanted to do what play guitar, so I kept denying the idea of being a singer. It turned out I was wrong and she was right. I gave it a try, and I have to say that I enjoy singing so much. I am feelinbg really comfortable."

BraveWords is quick to point out that she sounds a lot like former Arch Enemy vocalist, Angela Gossow,

"That's the biggest compliment I could get because I am a big fan of Angela's, so thank you. She was actually my biggest influence as a woman in music and as a singer. I am very happy to hear that because I'm just a beginner."

Among its various themes, brand new album Jailbreak explores messages of breaking free from everyone and everything holding you back from doing exactly what you want to do. It encourages the listener to be proud of who they are, to trust in themselves and the strength that lies within them. The album’s lyrical themes comment on our society in a direct, critical manner, with messages delivered through intensely fast-twitching, raw soundscapes.

Prika Amaral on the album: “I'm very happy with the result of how our new album turned out. This time, we were able to take even more risks and do new things. With two guitars the doors open to a whole new world of possibilities, in fact Nervosa had two guitars in the beginning, but then we decided to go with one guitar for logistical reasons, since it would be easier to move with one less person for tours. Now Nervosa has a much bigger structure that allowed this addition, and we are really enjoying this moment of the band. The process of writing this record was the most fun and brought the most musicality, enriching the band."

Helena Kotina adds: “I think Jailbreak is Nervosa's most revolutionary record, both musically and lyrically. It was a very challenging process but at the same time very constructive. We were able to take care of every detail until we obtained the best result”

In true Nervosa style, the album’s lyrical themes comment on our society in a direct, critical manner, with messages delivered through intensely fast-twitching, raw soundscapes. On Jailbreak, the band continues their powerful collaboration with Martin Furia, who produced the four-piece’s successful previous records. With this album, Nervosa graces fans with yet another thrash metal masterpiece.

Tracklisting:

"Endless Ambition"

"Suffocare"

"Ungrateful"

"Seed Of Death"

"Jailbreak"

"Sacrifice"

"Behind The Wall"

"Kill Or Die"

"When The Truth Is A Lie" (feat. Gary Holt)

"Superstition Failed" (feat. Lena Scissorhands)

"Gates To The Fall"

"Elements Of Sin"

"Nail The Coffin"

"Jailbreak" video:

"Seed Of Death" video:

"Endless Ambition" video:

Lineup:

Prika Amaral – Vocals and guitars

Helena Kotina – Guitars

Hel Pyre – Bass

Michaela Naydenova – Drums

Photo taken from Prika Amaral's official Facebook page