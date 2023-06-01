Exclusive: OCEANHOARSE Share Cover Of METALLICA Classic "The Four Ho(a)rsemen"; Lyric Video Streaming

Finnish heavy metallers Oceanhoarse have checked in with the following message and new music:

"A little tip that we took from Metallica is to start the recording session for a new album with a cover song. It's less stressful than trying to immediately nail one of your originals, and it's a great, fun way to dial in the sounds while getting familiar with the room. This one was recorded during the session of our latest album, Heads Will Roll, and we think it turned out quite cool! We hope Het & the guys approve!"

Oceanhoarse recently released their highly anticipated sophomore studio album, Heads Will Roll, via Noble Demon. With eleven brand new tracks, the album seamlessly picks up where its predecessor, Dead Reckoning (2021), left off and even goes one step further.

Tracklisting:

“Fall Like Dominoes”

“Help Is On The Way”

“Pryopen”

“Brick”

“Smoke Signals”

"Waves"

“Dead Zone”

“Heads Will Roll”

“Adrift”

“Nail”

“Carved In Stone”

“Help Is On The Way” lyric video:

(Band Photo - Pete Inkinen / Guilty Visuals)