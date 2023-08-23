Exclusive: OF LIMBO Premieres “California Demon” Music Video

Rockers Of Limbo has premiered the music video for their new single “California Demon” through BraveWords!

Of Limbo’s Luke Davies says “The song explores the concept of “selling your soul for fame and fortune”, but in a literal sense. As if the devil was real - and young, innocent, corruptible people are actually coming to Hollywood and selling their soul to become a star. There’s a large section of the population, like our conspiracy theory loving uncle, who believe this to be 100% fact/reality. He sends us videos of stars in interviews implying they sold their souls, or clips from the latest award show performances from Sam smith or mumble rappers dressed up as Satan. He doesn’t believe this is just pageantry. He thinks it’s all some kind of televised satanic ritual.

He continues “I don’t know where I stand on it all honestly, but it’s always been interesting to us. One thing is for sure, “the elite” get up to some pretty weird Eyes Wide Shut style shit behind closed doors. Like that bohemian grove party all the politicians go to in Northern California every year, that shit is WILD! Burning mock human sacrifices under that huge demon owl effigy?! Total freak show.

“But yeah, it’s a concept we always felt was perfect for a rock song. Innocent girl comes to Hollywood with wide eyes and high hopes, only to find she has to sacrifice a lot more than she bargained for... HER SOUL.” 😉

The song was produced by Mike Pepe (Taking Back Sunday, Plain White T’s, Cassadee Pope) at Fab Factory studios in Hollywood, and mastered by Grammy Winning Jett Galindo.

The band’s Jake Davies adds, “The video was directed by Tony Vercelli and filmed at Baur Films in Long Beach and Nuvisions Studios in Santa Ana. It was produced by Todd Grilli of 4th Street Productions. Yes, we DID actually set Luke’s guitar on fire while he played it at the end. We had to douse Luke in flame retardant spray and pray to sweet baby Jesus that he didn’t get 3rd degree burns. It was definitely super sketchy at times! On a few takes I had to run in with a wet blanket to extinguish the flames.”

Check out Of Limbo online here.