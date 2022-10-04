Exclusive: OSYRON Premieres “The Deafening” Music Video Feat. STU BLOCK

Today, coming directly off the heels of their YYC Award win for "Metal Recording Of The Year" (Kingsbane Deluxe), Calgary's own Osyron deliver a serious punch to the gut with new music video for "The Deafening". Complete with an epic vocal battle between Stu Block (Annihilator, Into Eternity) and vocalist Reed Alton, stunning camera work and a monstrous track featuring Polish band Percival Schuttenbach (The Witcher), the music video is premiering now on BraveWords! It was directed and edited by Seth Williams of Flip City Films and filmed at Rocky Mountain Film Studios in Calgary, Alberta. The smack you silly metal behemoth is off of the group's upcoming album, Momentous, out November 4. The single will be available on digital services providers tomorrow, October 5. Preorder the album at this location.

"Seth did an amazing job of capturing the theme of the song visually. The camera work enhances the volatile and hostile nature of what is happening lyrically. We are beyond stoked on how the video turned out. Special thanks to Stu for making the trip out to Calgary to work with us on this," explains the band.

Coming at you with intricate layers, "The Deafening" begins eerie and medieval, almost as if it were the soundtrack to Uhtred of Bebbanburg laying siege to Mercia. This section was masterfully recorded by Percival Schuttenbach, who wrote music for The Witcher games. Once the intro lifts, the full band kicks in loud and heavy, bringing the viewer on a journey. An epic battle ensues reminiscent of Geralt of Rivia battling The Striga in season one of the Netflix series. This represents the tug and pull of one's own consciousness. Once the chorus hits with awesome and dynamic technical work, the video progresses into chaos channelling the power and ferocity of Yennefer of Vengerberg.

This November the band is headed out on tour in Western Canada in support of the album release.

November

4 – Calgary, AB – Dickens

5 – Edmonton, AB – Rendezvous

17 – Banff, AB – Melissa’s

18 – Lethbridge, AB – The Place

19 – Cranbrook, AB – The Cranbrook Hotel Pub

26 – Winnipeg, MB – Bull Dog Event Centre

Mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More, Dream Theater, Voivod, Armored Saint), the album is nothing short of a musical masterpiece. It boasts the group's technical prowess, fantastical storytelling and outstanding vocal performances that metal fans everywhere have come to know and love from Osyron. Sure to leave listeners in awe, it deals with the many emotions, trials, personal battles, losses and victories that humanity faced during the pandemic. The biggest struggle faced by the band during this time was the struggle of looking inwards at themselves. Many had to relearn to love one another, and even turned against each other. A truly momentous moment in their career, not only for them as people, but for everyone. The album was mixed by Tyler Corbett (bassist). Drums were recorded by Josh Rob Gwilliam at OCL Studios in Chestermere, Alberta. All other instruments were recorded by Cody Anstey (drums) at his studio CRM Sound.

Momentous artwork and tracklisting:

"Anunnaki"

"Dominion Day"

"The Deafening"

"Landslide"

"Sorrow And Extinction"

"Beyond The Sun"

"Awake"

"Momentous"

"Prairie Sailor"

"Beacons"

For further details, visit Osyron on Facebook.